Hubie Halloween, Adam Sandler: “So I convinced Steve Buscemi to play a werewolf”

Hubie Halloween is the latest effort of Adam Sandler and the actor told how he managed to convince Steve Buscemi to play a werewolf in the horror comedy directed by Steven Brill, available on Netflix from 7 October.

In fact, the actor recently gave an interview to Polygon on the occasion of the release of Hubie Halloween on the Netflix platform, telling some anecdotes relating to the making of the film. Among them, Adam Sandler talked about how he managed to have Steve Buscemi, whom he nicknamed The Boosh, in the cast: “It was easy to convince him. I said ‘Would you like to have some hair all over the place?’ and he immediately said ‘Yes’. I think I told The Boosh a year before shooting. I told him’ I have a funny character for you, we are thinking of making a Halloween movie and you should play my neighbor of home.’ And he said ‘Just tell me when’ We did it and he’s the best “

A no-brainer for Adam Sandler to have an actor like Steve Buscemi, with whom he has already worked many times, a collaboration that has lasted for decades and which has evolved into a beautiful friendship. The actor also spoke of the presence of his daughters in Hubie Halloween, who immediately agreed to participate: “They both wanted to do it. They said ‘Can we do it?’ and I accepted. Then later on the set they said ‘How long do we still have to do this?’ And I thought, but how, you were so enthusiastic until last night! “

The Adam Sandler movie, which we talked about in our Hubie Halloween review, is a thrilling Netflix comedy that follows the adventures, or rather the misadventures of Hubie Dubois. Hubie lives in Salem and loves his city very much, as much as he loves the Halloween party, for which Hubie has a real passion. This year, however, he is very worried about a runaway criminal and a mysterious new neighbor. When people start disappearing, Hubie will have to convince the police and his fellow citizens that the monsters are real and that only he can stop them.