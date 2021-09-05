Hubie Halloween: Adam Sandler’s Netflix movie in America is the most popular of 2020

Adam Sandler celebrates his most recent collaboration with Netflix, the streaming giant has announced that Hubie Halloween in the United States it is officially Netflix’s most popular movie of 2020. According to reports from the Variety website, Sandler’s film takes the lead in popularity in the scores ranging from April 2020 to October 2020 for American territory.

The only film that managed to surpass “Hubie Halloween” was the Polish drama 365 days which is not a Netflix original production and has run into a controversy regarding violence against women and its portrayal in the film. Sandler’s comedy came out just in time for a COVID-19-plagued Halloween bringing a bit of lightheartedness and hard-hitting entertainment like Sandler’s, who naturally met with the usual and predictable criticism slamming.

The fact that Sandler has proven capable of playing “serious” roles like the one in Rough Diamonds a Spirit Award winner is used by Sandler’s detractors to accuse him of wasting dramatic talent on “silly” films; the usual irritating snobbishness of some who, if they had the power, and luckily do not have it, would standardize the cinema landscape in the name of a one-way “culture” that gives the chills, other than the silly films of Sandler.

That said, the partnership between Sandler and Netflix continues with the actor currently shooting the sports comedy Hustle alongside Ben Foster, Robert Duvall and Queen Latifah and has already chosen his next collaboration with the streaming giant as the protagonist in the role of an astronaut in the adaptation of the novel “The Spaceman of Bohemia” by Jaroslav Kalfar by Johan Renck, director of the acclaimed TV miniseries Chernobyl.