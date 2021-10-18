Hubie Halloween debuts first on Netflix!

Without surprising anyone Hubie Halloween, the new film born from the agreement Adam Sandler – Netflix, debuted at the top of the list of most viewed movies on the streaming on demand platform.

In 2014, Sandler was the first Hollywood star to strike a deal with the then fledgling streaming service, an agreement that involved the production of six films via its Happy Madison banner, and after The Ridiculous 6 (2015), The Do-Over (2016), Sandy Wexler (2017), Long Island Wedding (2018) and Murder Mystery (2019), today it’s the turn of Hubie Halloween.

The film, released this week, tells the story of Hubie, owner of a butcher and Halloween enthusiast despite his propensity for fright, well known in the city: often mocked by everyone but with a big heart. every Halloween he patrols the streets to make sure the party rules are respected. This time, however, mysterious and disturbing crimes begin to occur in the city during the night of the witches.

Loading... Advertisements

The Sandler-Netflix deal (which does not include The Meyerowitz Stories And Rough Diamonds, however distributed by the streaming giant) proved so profitable that earlier this year the company extended the contract for four additional films, including Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston.

For other insights, we refer you to the Hubie Halloween review.