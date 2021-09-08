Hubie Halloween, review of Adam Sandler’s new adventure

Adam Sandler is one of the famous names in Hollywood who has found a new life thanks to the streaming. After cashing out bitter disappointments at the cinema, Sandler in 2015 found a home on Netflix, signing an agreement with the giant of Reed Hastings for the production of a series of exclusive contents. Apparently inexplicable choice, considered at the time his not very satisfying moment at the cinema, but the success that Sandler’s films in the Netflix catalog were obtaining, revealing themselves among the most viewed contents of the platform, was considered a great reason to bet on Sandler’s comedy. A bet that seems to have paid off, given that it has been renewed twice, allowing Sandler to not only show his classic comic mask, but also to surprise with a role of a completely different nature, as the merchant of precious played in Rough Diamonds, Sandler’s latest effort before the new Netflix release, Hubie Halloween.

After the convincing dramatic interpretation in Rough Diamonds, the partnership between Netflix and Sandler again appeals to the actor’s comic talent. The occasion could not be the best: celebrate Halloween, one of the most popular parties in the world. And the duo “Halloween – Sandler” responds to this challenge by giving life to Hubie Halloween, a film animated by paradoxical and funny situations, in which the classic elements of the monsters’ holiday are intertwined with a narrative in which the authors allow themselves to parody and cite cornerstones of the horror genre. Starting with the setting, taking us to one of the horror cities par excellence: Salem.

Hubie Halloween, how to survive the night of the monsters

In the city of Salem, universally known as the scene of one of the most famous witch hunts in history, Halloween night is the most anticipated event of the year. The fame of the city makes it the ideal destination for those who want to enjoy an unmissable party, with attractions, fireworks and unbridled fun. To watch over this holiday there is an unusual character, Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler). Obsessed with Halloweem’s monsters, Hubie is convinced that his role is to protect his fellow citizens, unaware of what the real threat of this anniversary is. While everyone seems to be enjoying revelry and jokes, Hubie wanders the streets of Salem convinced that he must watch over the safety of the revelers, because Halloween hides incredible dangers.

Too bad that the poor Hubie is anything but a hero. Renowned coward, the poor fellow is the object of derision from the whole city, which targets him with jokes and malice, seeing him as the village idiot to be mocked. The only fellow citizen who doesn’t see him as an idiot is an old friend of his, Violet (Julie Bowen), who sees Hubie as a good man. But what if all the madness that Hubie has been crying out to the rooftops for years finally becomes real?

When strange disappearances and events that are far from normal begin to appear during the Halloween party, Hubie finds himself living his nightmares, but finding the courage to fight to save their fellow citizens. After years of abuse and derision, this is the chance for the funny Dubois to finally become the hero he always dreamed of being. Between the search for a missing boy and the curiosity about his new, disturbing neighbor, Hubie will have to confront his fears in a sort of inner journey towards the acceptance of his nature, a growth that will make him different even in the eyes of his fellow citizens. .

The story told in Hubie Halloween is obviously focused on this unusual man who never grew up, but he has the merit of not wanting to tell about his change, but rather showing us how events can cause us to change the perception we have of others. Without slipping into annoying spoilers, the different personalities of this story combine to show how prejudices and easy judgments can deceive, preventing us from seeing beyond appearances.

Through the events of this unusual night, Salem will learn to see that funny big guy that everyone laughs at differently. After a life of harassment and abuse, the way in which Hubie takes care of his friends, and above all of those who have always mocked him, becomes his strength, an emotional contrast with his tormentors, which in the end comes to a funny and non-trivial cathartic moment.

Little fear, many smiles

Of course, we shouldn’t expect a high-level comedy film. As per tradition, Sandler’s humor is not meant to be refined, but to do its job honestly: to entertain. Hubie Halloween does not deny this tradition, presenting itself as an enjoyable, unpretentious film, which wants to offer simple entertainment. The skill of the scriptwriters lies in having found an optimal management of narrative times, in which the preconditions for the creation of a certain tension are managed wisely, going to instill in the viewer that mixture of suspicion and curiosity that binds him to the film. Some ideas would have deserved more space, but within the duration of the film each character manages to find enough space to emerge and be part of this unusual human fresco.

There are no loud laughter, except for rare occasions, but the smile never fails, spontaneous and triggered by paradoxical situations, made even more fun by Sandler’s plastic acting, able to keep Hubie’s mask (and voice) for the duration of the film, without hesitation.

To support him a cast of actors that is well suited to the plot of Hubie Halloween. From Kevin James to Steve Buscemi, passing through Rob Schneider and some appearances of great effect, even if little valued, such as Ben Stiller And Shaquille O’Neal (nothing short of amazing). Hubie Halloween it is a simple but sincere film, which does not set out to give us entertainment in line with what we might expect from a Sandler film: a substantially simple story, with a comedy made of smiles rather than laughter. But still able to unravel without downtime, making us become attached to this unusual character and making Hubie Halloween the ideal film to approach Halloween, appreciating its most authentic spirit.