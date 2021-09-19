Hubie Halloween, the new Netflix movie with Adam Sandler – Magazine

What if the light-hearted Halloween celebrations hide a deadly danger? What if the only possibility of salvation depended on a person who does not have an iota of authority? These are the main questions posed by the comedy movie ‘Hubie Halloween’, starring Adam Sandler and directed by Steven Brill. It comes out in streaming on Netflix on Wednesday 7 October, ready to repeat the typical outcome of a Sandler / Netflix title: displeasure to the critics and pleasure to the public.

Hubie Halloween, all about the movie

The plot is set in the town of Salem, Massachusetts, also famous outside the cinematic fiction for the witch trial that took place in 1692.

Hubie Dubois lives in Salem, a kind-hearted man, a little simpleton, obsessed with ensuring the safety of his fellow citizens on the occasion of Halloween and the subject of perennial ridicule by people, large or small, because of his naivety and his being a big coward . However, as a new October 31 approaches, disturbing and mysterious things begin to happen, which push Hubie to worry like never before.

‘Hubie Halloween’ is

directed by

Steven Brill, who previously worked alongside Adam Sandler, for example directing the comedies' Mr. Deeds' (2002) and 'Sandy Wexler' and also the TV special '100% Fresh' (2018). The script was written by Tim Herlihy

script was written by

Tim Herlihy, author of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and also a longtime collaborator of Sandler. The latter contributed to the script and, in addition to the role of lead actor, he also played that of executive producer.



In

cast we find among others Kevin James (seen in ‘The King of Kings’), Noah Schnapp (‘ Stranger Things’), Payton List (‘Diario di una schiappa’), Julie Bowen (‘Modern Family’), Maya Rudolph (‘ The Bride’s Friends’) and Ray Liotta (‘Goodfellas’).

The trailer subtitled in Italian

How to watch movies

‘Hubie Halloween’ lasts

one hour and forty-two minutes and Netflix does not recommend viewing it for children. Subscribers and subscribers who were tempted by the vision know that the critics could not preview the film, therefore we do not know the response, but that it is reasonable to hypothesize a fate similar to other Adam Sandler titles present in the catalog of the giant of the streaming. Ie negative reception from professional reviewers e

success with the public, who on average never shouts at the masterpiece, but enjoys Sandler’s comic verve with pleasure. It has already happened, for example, with ‘Murder Mystery’, ‘Sandy Wexler’ and ‘The Ridiculous 6’, all present on Netflix.

