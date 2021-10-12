News

Hubie Halloween. The review of the movie with Adam Sandler on Netflix

macabre and, gradually, more and more brutal that the characters of Ray Liotta or Tim Meadows do not stop concocting, just for the sake of laughing at the humiliation of others and, in this way, not having to face themselves.

All through the usual Sandlerian reasoning on the emptying of meaning of the gender discourse, in this case horror. Between quotationist pinwheels, with theHalloween of Carpenter to be the master, to immediately put the cards on the table on the intentions of boycott of Hubie Halloween thinks Ben Stiller who, in a hilarious foray that takes up his character, Hal L, of An unpredictable type, instead of dressing the clothes of the ruthless assistant in a mental hospital, he comes up with a “Did you go pee-pee while you sleepy? ” when he enters the maximum security room of a dangerous psychopath. With all due respect, in short, of every sinister atmosphere. Yes, because, as Sandler never tires of repeating, film after film, here it is a question of letting go of a delusional logic, such as the magnificent shifts of meaning that, starting from the very vulgar mottos printed on the t-shirts of the mother of the protagonist, Hubie Halloween it even settles down to words. Only in this way it becomes possible, finally, to free oneself from the unbearable heaviness of the pre-established schemes.

Sandler, who for the record, after the non-nomination for an Oscar for the magnificent Uncut Gems, still seems to have not kept the promise to churn out “the worst movie ever“, Along with the usual friends of raids, Steve Buscemi, as a werewolf, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph or Kevin James, knows that ridicule is the weapon to unmask, just like in Jack and Jill, the useless claims of a world where there seems to be no more room for that characteristic, the imperfection, which makes us so magnificently human. Here is the sabotage implemented by Hubie, because finding the courage to show, without caring, all our faults, is the only possible resistance.

Original title: id.
Director: Steven Brill
Interpreters: Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Ray Liotta, Tim Meadows, Julie Bowen, Michael Chiklis, Peyton List
Distribution: Netflix
Duration: 102 ′
Origin: USA, 2020

