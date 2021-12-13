Huda’s Salon, in the spy a different look at the Palestinian question

The young mother Reem (Maisa Abd Elhadi) is in the beauty salon of Huda (Manal Awad), in Bethlehem, for a haircut and some female company. When the unthinkable happens; Waking up after being drugged, she discovers that Huda has taken obscene photographs of her which she will distribute unless Reem accepts the role of spy on behalf of the occupants. Meanwhile, the resistance investigates the owner of the salon, ending up arresting her and subjecting her to a long interrogation in which two positions less distant from what they might appear to be confronted with. As at a distance, Reem is also divided between two opposing possibilities.

The resulting tension is that of a thriller, between the spy and the politician, given that – even without mentioning both – everything refers to the Palestinian question. But in Bethlehem occupied since 1967, surrounded since 2002 by a wall that makes the occupants invisible presences and women even more vulnerable to any type of predator, it is there female condition in all its facets to emerge strongly.

This is the opening words and a hint of the premise of Huda’s Salon from Hany Abu Assaad, director next to direct the biopic about CIA agent Robert Ames The good spy, with Hugh Jackman, and the tv series Blood. A professional with a sure hand and clear ideas, chosen to open the competition of the first edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, which with Huda’s Salon offers an unusual and successful opportunity to bring together sensibilities, themes and genres as usual as they are always filtered by a look too far from that of those who live the reality they tell.

Inevitably, the form certainly betrays the choice to open a door, and translates – as always, betraying it, again – that same reality. Determining where the boundary between representation and interpretation is is a matter for Heisenberg and his fans, but the viewer certainly remains a interesting and engaging result. Despite the predictability of some of its passages, not many.

The story of a population forced to survive by other people’s decisions, constantly between two fires, with the feeling of never being able to break free, makes the sensation perfectly. And it’s easy to empathize with two women protagonists. Not exactly friends, impossible to consider as enemies, given how much one cares for the other, and the victim does not consider her executioner as such, as she is a prisoner of the same overlying system.

He smiles bitterly during the considerations on social media, from the stupidity with which they are often used to the ease with which we are willing to share every secret with them. We are ashamed of our own helplessness in the face of pain of those who lose rights, family, freedom without knowing who to blame. To Western interests, to historical invaders, to the resistance, to themselves, little changes. The impression is that everyone continues to try to correct one wrong with another, without ever being able to do it Right thing. A balance wisely preserved until the end by the director, who leaves us in front of a crossroads with the final image, the usual, between hope and despair. Hoping that every spectator can carry with them the suffocating memory of not having been able to choose.