Huddle Magazine Advent – December 16th

Virginia, 1971.

The racial problem in the southern United States is still well established, but something is starting to move. A school district forces a high school, TC Williams, to form the football team with black and white students and as head coach puts Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) in the place of the beloved and longtime coach Bill Yoast.

Open heaven, disputes, major cultural conflicts between the boys and between the coaches, the white community does not accept these impositions and above all does not want to “mix” with the blacks.

The boys are taken to the retreat and forced to get to know each other; they return, after a thousand difficulties, as a united team, but there is the city to face and the regional championship, against teams all made up of whites: it will not be easy to win on the pitch and above all off. Based on a true story, the original title is Remember the Titans and it’s a great movie, as well as a must for football fans.

In addition to the great Washington interpretation, a Ryan Gosling appears at the beginning and for Scrubs fans, also Dr. Turk

