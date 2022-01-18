Huffpost renews itself. More than a restyling, a new newspaper

Tomorrow, January 19th, in the small but for us immense history of Huffpost, it will be a day to mark in the annals. At noon, minute plus minute less, the new site will arrive but this time it is not a trivial graphic restyling, however trivial a restyling may be. Studying a restyling is a bit like moving house: they go to see some, choose the most suitable and move. Here we had to choose the terrain, decide how much to dig for the foundation, how many floors to raise it, how to arrange the rooms and so on. It was a long job – tiring, exciting, because news is always tiring and exciting – now completed, and made necessary by the passage of our magazine – until a few months ago at 51 percent in the hands of Verizon and then BuzzFeed – one hundred percent with Gedi.

The passage of the quotas presupposed a radical change in our offer and our strategies, and there will be a change. The most important of all concerns the paywall: from tomorrow Huffpost will be a paid publication, in the belief that we are doing a good job, confirmed by the growing affection of readers and attention from advertising. Subscriptions will engage what in jargon are called exclusive content, insights, analyzes and comments from our signatures, while blogs and news will remain accessible. Our reflection, this so trivial, is that the work and its product must be sold, that is if you have a bar, a pizzeria, if you are plumbers or accountants, and the same if you are providing information. And we believe the time has come to test ourselves with the news market. For many years information on the internet has been free and for some years it has been less and less: there must be no difference between information on paper and information online. If it is good information it will sell. If the Huffpost information is good information we will find out.

We believe ours is. After all, we are the only real online newspaper. There are historical newspapers with a version for the web, there are native digital newspapers, very well thought out but whose mission is not to give the news in real time and to deepen it, to comment on it, to enrich it with interviews and inquiries, as per he always does journalism designed for paper and newsstands. Huffpost is the only Italian newspaper that blends the agility and multimedia of the internet with the tradition of paper newspapers. It has been like this since the foundation (September 25th we are ten years old) wanted by Lucia Annunziata, under whose leadership Huffpost has established himself as a great protagonist of Italian political and economic life. The Huffpost you will find tomorrow continues in its tradition but tries to take other steps forward. We will continue to deliver the news at a fast pace, but we will offer an increasing number of insights, analyzes and inquiries, thanks to new collaborators, prestigious signatures, authoritative analysts who believe in our project and consider Huffpost the place where they can express their personality and receive due attention.

We want to become more and more the place where the best of the right and the best of the Italian left can meet. Bipolarism, especially the caricature of recent years, does not belong to us. Nor do we intend to belong to a group, moreover dusty. We will continue to take a stand, for where from time to time it seems to us to be right, but without feeling in arms and also hosting opposing opinions, as long as they are respectful and constructive. The battery of signatures that we will have with us will allow us to debate within the boundaries that we believe are insurmountable: we are Westerners, pro-Europeans, for liberal democracies, for the rule of law, for constitutional guarantees.

All this will happen inside a new, different site, built thinking that the internet is the place of visual impact, and therefore the variants of the font and the graphic signs will indicate at a glance which type of article you are coming across. We will have fewer photos and more illustrations. We will have a video channel that will take modern forms over time, therefore divided into categories: Gerardo Greco’s talk, clips of the day, documentaries, archive material. We will soon be hosting an extensive library of new podcasts, in addition to those already enjoyed by our readers. Our vertical channels, from Futuro on training offers for high school and university students, to Terra on green sustainability, up to the latest arrival, Fintech, have been strengthened. And of course our bloggers remain, who played a decisive role in Huffpost’s success. Our subscribers will have the opportunity to be informed in real time of the publication of articles on topics that are close to their hearts, or of the release of the new article by the journalist they trust most. They will be able to write to us for clarification, participate in surveys, motivate their answers and the most interesting ones will be published. Of course we will have new newsletters, including one designed like the front page of a newspaper, and the new app will arrive soon.

I think I have never used the adjective “new” so many times in a single article but tomorrow Huffpost will be like this: new, a new newspaper, a new starting point, a new adventure and, if we know how to deal with it well, at the end of the year we will have a positive balance and money to hire new brands and to plan new steps forward in harmony with the time we are given.

If you want to subscribe, you will have two possibilities: the annual and the two-year subscription, the first at the price of 49.99 euros, the second at the price of 69.99, to read the comments, insights, surveys, interviews, of course the column of our incomparable Pierluigi Battista. The appointment is for tomorrow at noon, minute plus minute less.