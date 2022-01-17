Huffpost weekend between royal pudding, various exercises and the idea of ​​a trip to Ireland

For the 70 years of reign, for the Platinum Jubilee, the Royal House is looking for the perfect dessert, namely platinum pudding. On Repubblica tells of a real pastry contest organized by Fortnum & Mason, a very famous London luxury department store dedicated to gastronomy and the fabulous world of cuisine. On the Royal Family Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/theroyalfamily/ Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace head chef Mark Flanagan made some suggestions. There is time until February 4th to apply with your own recipe, but the contest is reserved for British citizens. However, there is an interesting article published on Delicious Magazine dedicated to the desserts most loved by the royals from which to take inspiration. On the Guardian Nigel Slater instead he has just published his recipe for rice pudding and caramelized bananas.

So, if you are interested in knowing the history of pudding regardless of the royals, there is a book recently released by Guido Tommasi publisher called Pride and Pudding.. Regula Ysewijn wrote it and it is a real cooking manual – about 350 pages, for two years of research – to tell the story of English puddings, not only sweet but also savory, complete with historical recipes.

Yesewijn is a Flemish girl who grew up with Belgian cuisine, which is French in its essence. But he loves English food: he loves jellied eels, traditional pie and mash, real fish and chips, venison pudding, beer-flavored beef pie, roast pork with crispy rind and Yorkshire puddings for make the shoe.

Before the recipe for one of his fabulous puddings (Apple Charlotte, at the end of the piece, ed) it is better to do some movement.

Pride and Pudding (Guido Tommasi Editore) Pride and Pudding (Guido Tommasi Editore)

Exercising not only makes us feel better, it also affects our concentration, memory, creativity and resistance to stress. A book released on January 13 for Vallardi reminds us of this, entitled “Move the body to strengthen the brain”. It was written by Anders Hansen, a psychiatrist considered the leading mental health expert in Sweden.

We tend to think that, in order for the brain to function better, we need to train with crosswords, mnemonic exercises or other brain gymnastics. Instead it is not like that. Research clearly indicates that training your memory or solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles does not nearly affect the brain as much as regular physical activity. The brain, quite surprisingly, seems to be the organ that is most empowered by movement.

Among Hansen’s tips, to improve concentration, run instead of walking. In fact, with more effort, the brain releases more dopamine and norepinephrine. In practice, you should be up to 70-75% of your maximum heart rate. If you are 40, it means a frequency of 130-140. If you are 50, at least 125. For concentration, it is best to train in the morning, so that the effect lasts for the rest of the day. Train for thirty minutes. And carry on consistently: the really positive effects on attention are manifested in the long run.

Move the body to strengthen the brain (Vallardi) Move the body to strengthen the brain (Vallardi)

The must-see series this weekend is on Sky, and streaming on NOW. Starring a gorgeous Olivia Colman, Landscapers: tells the intriguing and disturbing (true) story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a quiet middle-aged English couple who at one point find themselves at the center of a murder investigation – and not a case. The Edwards, in fact, are responsible for the killing of her parents (as well as for the theft of a large sum of money from the bank account of the deceased) and have been on the run for fifteen years. The sudden discovery of the corpses of the two elders, however, completely disrupts the cards on the table, and overnight the dreamer Susan – passionate about cinema to the point of imagining herself as the protagonist of various films – and her Christopher find themselves making you count with the police and their pasts. Gorgeous Olivia Colman.

If, on the other hand, you like Italian stories, there is on Amazon Prime, Monterossi, a very ironic crime TV series, in six episodes (all available immediately) based on the novels of Alessandro Robecchi. At the presentation of the series, the author said about the transposition of his books into images: “Seeing characters who become faces is amazing. While writing is a private, intimate thing, the collective work that goes into a series is exciting. The more the script went on, the more they surprised me. I don’t think there have been compromises: they are two products with a different language, they are different words and methods. It is as if it were a translation. For me, a perfect convergence was created ”. Fabrizio Bentivoglio is the protagonist: “More than one thing related to me in Monterossi that I recognize in myself in many aspects. I’m a bit like that too. There is a definition that photographs him and me perfectly: an involuntary winner in love with the losers ”.

The adventures of Monterossi begin with a missed encounter from death, in which he is saved only by chance. A call from fate that prompts him to investigate. Monterossi is a detective by chance, out of anger and curiosity, who has reached a point in life where the temptation to take stock is tempted.

This, on the other hand, is a very sad Italian story, it seems impossible that 10 years have already passed.

In a podcast, at the top of the Spotify chart, everything you need to know, and more.

“The Finger of God. Voices from Concord” by Pablo Trincia, conceived and produced by Chora Media for Spotify Original. Trincia recreates the voices of life on board, of those who were on vacation for the first time in their life and of those who spent their entire day cutting apples. We are passionate about the life before and after of those who have been saved. It restores humanity to those who have gone down in history only as a “victim”. It makes us feel next to the rescuers in a spasmodic search for someone still alive and to the inhabitants of the island of Giglio with their eyes fixed on the sea in search of an arm to help.

Since last Monday the story is also in a book “Novel of a Shipwreck” by Pablo Trincia for Einaudi Stile Libero.

The Finger of God – Voices from Concord The Finger of God – Voices from Concord

On the subject there is also a two-hour TV special “Costa Concordia – Trap in the sea”, broadcast on Saturday 15 January at 21.25 on TV on NOVE and available in streaming on discovery +. Produced by ITN Productions and distributed by Beyond Rights, reconstructs that night with exclusive first-person testimonies of survivors and rescuers, unpublished films, computer graphics and insights from leading experts, to tell in detail the facts of that tragic event. But were the mysteries surrounding that incident really all revealed? How did the Costa Concordia sink? Was Schettino solely responsible for this colossal tragedy? Was it a foretold tragedy? What really went wrong? Ten years later, there are still many unanswered questions …

Now let’s think about beautiful things.

An idea for Valentine’s Day, to get organized on time. But also for any other time of the year. Destination Ireland. On Valentine’s Day, couples from all over the world visit the patron saint of lovers. Valentine’s Day shrine exists and is located in Whitefriar Carmelite Church on Aungier Street in Dublin. It contains a reliquary of the saint, the remains of which were transported to Dublin a long time ago. On February 14th there is a special ceremony in which the rings of all visiting couples are blessed.

If you have yet to choose the engagement ring then, you are in the right place. The village of Claddagh, in Galway Bay, saw the birth of the famous Claddagh Ring, which the Irish have used as an engagement ring for over 400 years. After visiting the delightful village that gave the ring its name, drop by Thomas Dillon’s, one of the oldest goldsmith artists in Ireland, where you will be revealed how to wear this precious symbol of love: if the crown is facing your fingertips your heart is busy, on the other side you are ready to fall in love.

They make Le Cliff of Moher’s heart beat faster, in County Clare along the Wild Atlantic Way, are one of the most incredible places in the world, so beautiful that they should be on the must-see list at least once in a lifetime. Over 8km long, these dizzying cliffs are among the highest in Europe (214m).

Let’s go back to the pudding, this is said to have taken its name from Queen Charlotte (wife of George III) patroness of apple growers. The first printed recipe dates back to 1802 and was by John Mollard, author of The Art of Cookery Made Easy and Refined. In Pride and Pudding, Ysewijn also refers to Mary Eaton’s recipe contained in The Cook and Housekeeper’s Dictionary (1822).

This is the recipe contained in the book by Regula Ysewijn published by Guido Tommasi.

Charlotte of apples (Regula Ysewijn – Guido Tommasi Editore) Charlotte of apples (Regula Ysewijn – Guido Tommasi Editore)

Ingredients for a charlotte mold or 1 loaf pan measuring 16x10x7.5 cm. 3 baked apples (better granny smiths), peeled and cored (must be about 500 g), 5 tablespoons apricot jam, 60 ml brandy or dark rum, a loaf of stale white bread of about 550 g, 50 g of melted butter, sugar for sprinkling

Method. Heat the oven to 190 °, generously grease the mold and place a disc or a strip of baking paper on the bottom. Chop the apples, place them in a saucepan with the apricot jam and brandy or rum and cook until soft and luscious (a splash of water may be needed to prevent the apples from burning). Let them cool in the pot.

Cut thick slices of bread into rectangles 5 cm wide and the same height as the side of the mold, and use a pastry brush to generously cover them with the melted butter.

Put the bread in the mold, overlapping the ends a little, so that there are no gaps. Finally put a disc or a strip of bread on the bottom of the mold, making sure there are no empty spaces.

Spread the apple mixture into the lined bread pan, then top with a couple of slices of buttered bread and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake on the center shelf of the oven for 30-40 minutes or until the pudding is golden, depending on how toasted you want it. When it’s time to serve, turn the mold upside down onto a plate and let it sit for 5 minutes before trying to unmold.