huge announcement on the future of Lionel Messi!

It’s a question that everyone is already asking: where will Lionel Messi play next season? While the Argentinian should make his decision after the World Cup, three destinations seem to be emerging: stay at PSG, return to Barça or discover MLS. Guillem Balague, biographer of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or today indulged in a big secret on the future of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or in the columns of Parisian:

“Happy as he has never been! Things are going well on the pitch, the team has adapted to him, or rather he has his hand in the game. All the coaches who have trained him since 11-year-olds say the same thing: Leo needs to be happy to develop his best football. That’s exactly what’s happening now. He feels a certain kind of freedom in what he can do. Apart from his minor injury at the moment, he feels good, sharp, has done real pre-season preparation, he hasn’t had to live for months in a hotel, has recovered from a long infection due to Covid, Antonella (his wife) is working, she is developing her hair business, the children are well at school… All the things that held him back last season no longer exist today, he has a free spirit. today I think he is closer to staying because he feels good, he is happy. But no decision will be made until the World Cup. It will be decided between January and next June. He has a two-year contract plus an option. But this option must be validated by both parties. And if he wishes to stay after 2023, a new contract will have to be negotiated. But if you ask me my feeling — and it’s just a feeling —, at the moment Messi is closer to staying in Paris than returning to Barcelona or going to Miami,” he said before to comment on his relations in the Parisian locker room: “As far as I know, he has no real friendly relations in Paris. He has good professional relationships with Mbappé, Ramos or Neymar, but his real friends like Busquets are in Barcelona. Afterwards, I think he understands what Mbappé is going through, his questions about his positioning, the way we should play for him. We’re going to see more and more connections and understanding between them in the game.”

He then spoke about the feasibility of a return to Catalonia:

“Yes, the financiers are capable of working miracles. President Laporta said he would like to see him leave Paris and Xavi, he is ready to do anything to get him because he understood that there were two teams to play. Barcelona: One who plays football with Dembélé, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi, and a calmer, more collected one. Messi can make the connection between the two. I asked Xavi, this Monday during an interview for the BBC , if he wanted to coach Messi. Off camera, he replied: “Yes, absolutely. Yes. It’s no secret that Messi has a low emotional volume when he’s on the pitch. But clearly, the having to leave Barcelona affected him enormously. On the day his departure was announced, Xavi and Busquets said they saw him broken, broken down. He couldn’t control his emotions and broke down. And like nothing was going that day, he didn’t have a handkerchief… That partly explains the way he got through last season.This departure, he experienced it as an injustice. Today he is focused on his season at PSG and the World Cup.”

Messi potentially at the 2026 World Cup?

In addition to his club future, the Spanish journalist also returned to the words of La Pulga which announced that the 2022 World Cup would be his last:

“His feelings and his physique (will guide his choice). If he has a very bad World Cup, maybe he will say stop. If it is good, he may say to himself that he wants more. “He says it will be his last World Cup, but let’s wait and see what happens in four years. If Argentina ask him to come back, maybe he will reconsider.”

Finally, he concluded on his absence from the Ballon d’Or and the possibility of winning an eighth: