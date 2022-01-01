Huge asteroid larger than Big Ben approaching Earth, the report said

https://it.sputniknews.com/20211231/enorme-asteroide-piu-grande-del-big-ben-in-approximation-alla-terra-afferma-il-rapporto-14422385.html

A huge asteroid larger than Big Ben is approaching Earth, according to data from NASA. According to the space agency’s Asteroid Watch Dashboard, the celestial body, named 2013 YD48, is about 104 meters wide, making it larger than the iconic British tourist attraction. on January 11. Prior to the 2013 YD48 visit, three more asteroids will fly close to Earth in early January, ranging in size from 4 to 12 meters. But don’t get confused by the numbers – these celestial bodies are quite dangerous. For comparison, the 17-meter meteor that exploded in the atmosphere above Russia’s Chelyabinsk region in 2013 damaged more than 7,000 buildings and caused $ 33 million in damage.Although all asteroids have been classified as near-Earth objects, NASA says a collision is highly unlikely. However, it is not recommended to make any long-term plans, at least not beyond 2080, because the European Space Agency has discovered an asteroid that could hit Earth at the end of this century. Identified as 2019 SU3, it ranks fourth in the list of the most dangerous celestial bodies and could hit our planet exactly on September 16, 2084. * NEO, Near Earth Object, acronym for solar system object whose orbit is at risk of intersection with the earth’s orbit. All NEOs have a perihelion distance of less than 1.3 AU (astronomical unit), ed

