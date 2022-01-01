Huge asteroid larger than Big Ben approaching Earth, the report said
At the end of the 20th century, NASA launched the Near-Earth Object Program, aimed at finding and tracking the movement of celestial objects whose orbits … 31.12.2021, Sputnik Italy
At the end of the 20th century, NASA launched the Near-Earth Object Program, aimed at finding and tracking the movement of celestial objects whose orbits could bring them into the immediate vicinity of our planet. The space agency has found over 20,000 NEOs * to date.
A huge asteroid larger than Big Ben is approaching Earth, according to data from NASA.
According to theAsteroid Watch Dashboard the space agency, the celestial body, named 2013 YD48, is about 104 meters wide, making it larger than the iconic British tourist attraction.
The asteroid, traveling at dizzying speed, will overtake the Earth on January 11th. Prior to the 2013 YD48 visit, three more asteroids will fly close to Earth in early January, ranging in size from 4 to 12 meters.
But don’t get confused by the numbers – these celestial bodies are quite dangerous. For comparison, the 17-meter meteor that exploded in the atmosphere over Russia’s Chelyabinsk region in 2013 damaged more than 7,000 buildings and caused $ 33 million in damage.
Although all asteroids have been classified as near-Earth objects, NASA says a collision is highly unlikely. However, it is not recommended to make any long-term plans, at least not beyond 2080, because the European Space Agency has discovered an asteroid that could hit Earth at the end of this century.
Identified as 2019 SU3, it ranks fourth on the list of the most dangerous celestial bodies and could hit our planet exactly on September 16, 2084.
* NEO, Near Earth Object, acronym for solar system object whose orbit is at risk of intersecting with the Earth’s orbit. All NEOs have a perihelion distance of less than 1.3 AU (astronomical unit), ed