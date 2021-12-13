‘Huge bullish movement’ suggests whales will support Bitcoin’s next rally

This week, Bitcoin (BTC) whales take center stage as buying and selling habits divide the BTC price narrative.

New research from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant shows derivatives investors are the group with the most bullish bets on Bitcoin.

BTC price indicator favors the bulls

The second half of November saw a notable increase in the buy / sell ratio on the large derivatives trading platform Deribit. According to analyst Cole Garner, this is a sure sign that price action will react positively in the short term.

“I recently discovered that the relationship between buy and sell in the perpetual contracts market on Deribit Exchange is a great leading indicator,” commented.

“This is a 30 day WMA. Strong uptrends have anticipated any strong uptrend in the price during this bull run, and has just charted a huge bullish move. “

The data is in line with other recent observations from exchanges as whale interest remains high as the price corrects from its all-time high.

The reserves on exchanges have been at an untouched lows for four years, so exchanges have less BTC on their books than any other time since the old ATH at $ 20,000 in 2017.

Bitcoin reserves chart on exchange. Source: CryptoQuant

Fed pressures on BTC positions

However, stablecoins exhibit opposite signals. The redemptions hit new all-time highs this week, suggesting whales are protecting their exposure to BTC.

“The Redeemed Stable Coin Index has hit a new ATH. Not sure if whales are cashing in ahead of volatility in the market for the FOMC announcement on Dec 16, but that’s another uncertainty,”Explained Dan Lim, CryptoQuant contributor.

“For now, we remain cautious until some uncertainties are resolved.”

Peak of stablecoin ransom. Source: CryptoQuant

This week will see a meeting of the US Federal Reserve to discuss the upcoming moves related to quantitative easing measures in the form of its asset purchases. These developments could have significant consequences for the macro and crypto markets.