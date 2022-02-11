Huge change on Halo Infinite, trouble coming for everyone

For Halo Infinite players, a new update is coming that should satisfy the requests that have accumulated in the last few weeks but that will probably spark another controversy instead.

In the freshly released update, the focus was mainly on matchmaking and in particular on the Big Team Battle of the great new Xbox title but not only. And this will not only take the form of a change meant for to helpthis is the idea, who finds himself without companions in the clashes.

Halo Infinite is a good game and although it looks cursed judging by the comments it collects, the number of players is increasing day by day. However, it is still a product new and of a game whose scaffolding is that of a multiplayer and it is therefore normal and physiological for adjustments to occur slowly and only after the game has been tried on the field.

Halo Infinite and the revenge of the bots

One thing that many had complained about about 343 Industries’ new title, among other things, is the uselessness of bots. Bots take the place of one player in one multiplayer game when, for whatever reason, the real player leaves. Obviously these are bots that do not have the reactivity of a real player and serve a bit of “stuffing” when there are not enough players.

But many times the remaining players have found themselves in tactical inferiority although there was no numerical inferiority in the strict sense. The bots are in fact set on Marine level, which is not that great in fact. And many have made themselves heard. For this reason, in the next few days even the bots will undergo a small update becoming a little less stupid and a little less easy to take down, moving in practice from Marine to ODST.

This means that having a bot on your team shouldn’t mean drawing a target with “hit me” on the back. The post with the update was released on the official forum of the game and a few frustrated gamers are unleashed again underneath. One in particular asks if they can’t just be eliminated. But it seems to us instead a smart way to play even when it happens not to have enough Spartan on hand. Like everything in Halo Infinite, it takes a little patience for everything to find its place.