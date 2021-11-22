‘Huge cup and handle pattern’ on the Ethereum chart confirms the $ 6,500 target

Ethereum’s native asset, Ether (ETH), could rebound nearly 60% in the coming sessions as traders rely on a classic bullish continuation pattern.

The price could reach or exceed $ 6,500 from current levels around $ 4,300 after charting a cup and handle structure, independent on-chain analyst Matthew Hyland suggested in a paper. tweet posted Monday.

A perfect retest of the cup and handle

Hyland’s chart shows Ether returning to the resistance level of its previous cup and handle pattern (the yellow horizontal line in the chart below), with a contraction that began on Nov 10 after hitting a new high $ 4,867 (data from Coinbase).

Ether rallied slightly after testing the cup and handle resistance as a provisional support, increasing the odds of a sustained upside on the way.

ETH / USD 7-day chart. Source: TradingView, Matthew Hyland

In detail, the first breakout attempts from bullish technical setups usually require additional confirmation.

These early gains tend to trap two groups of buyers: longs opened at the lower levels of the pattern hoping for a breakout (which doesn’t come) and longs that chase the breakout but see their small profit evaporate following sudden bearish reversals. having to defend their positions.

Things change when the dip stops midway, leading to lateral movement or a full-fledged recovery. As a result, shorts lose confidence as longs who survived the pullback are increasingly convinced of the bullish technical setup.

A positive rebound initiates a bullish feedback loop, prompting the price to prepare for the final stretch of the pattern, a strong rally. As suggested by Hyland, the resistance retest of the “huge cup and handle pattern” as a support looks perfect, a potential signal for a quick recovery.

Why the $ 6,500?

The buy point in a cup and handle pattern emerges when the price breaks through the resistance accompanied by an increase in trading volumes.

Typically, traders estimate their profit target by measuring the depth of the cup and adding that figure to the point of purchase.

ETH / USD weekly chart with cup and handle profit target. Source: TradingView

The maximum depth of the cup is almost $ 2,500, while the breakout point is around $ 4,100. Hence, the pattern target is expected to be $ 6,500 or higher. A Harvard study shows that cup and handle patterns have success rates of 65% and 68% for the forex and equity markets, respectively.

Conversely, a return of the price below the resistance level of the pattern, coinciding with an ascending support line that has been valid for months, risks invalidating the bullish scenario. This could push Ether to the next line of defense around $ 3,090.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.