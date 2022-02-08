“Huge fault if abuses are not addressed”

Benedict XVI entrusts his personal “confession” to a very profound letter addressed to the whole Church, after the publication, on January 20, of the Report on sexual abuse in the archdiocese of Munich and Freising which he himself presided over as a young archbishop. In one of the most intense parts of the writing, made known today by the Press Office of the Holy See.

Forgiveness for victims of pedophilia – In the letter commenting on the report on pedophilia in the diocese of Munich he recalls his encounters with victims on apostolic journeys as Pope and writes: “As in those meetings, once again I can only express my deep shame, my great pain and my sincere request for forgiveness. I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. The greater is my pain for the abuses and errors that have occurred during the time of my mandate in the respective places. Every single case of sexual abuse is terrible and irreparable. My deepest compassion goes to the victims of sexual abuse and I regret every single case. ”





Shocked to have been presented as a liar – Pope Emeritus Joseph Ratzinger continues his letter saying he is “struck” by the fact that he was presented as “a liar” for the “oversight” contained in the memorandum presented to the legal authors of the report. Benedict XVI thanks the collaborators for the work done: “I would like to thank in particular the small group of friends who, with self-denial, wrote my 82-page memoir for the Munich law firm, which I could not have written by myself”. “In the gigantic work of those days – the elaboration of the position – an oversight occurred regarding my participation in the meeting of the Ordinariate of January 15, 1980. This error, which unfortunately occurred, was not intentionally wanted and I hope be excusable “, underlines Ratzinger referring to the correction already made on the issue on January 24th. “It does not detract from the care and dedication that have been and are an obvious absolute imperative for those friends. It struck me deeply that the oversight was used to doubt my truthfulness, and even to present myself as a liar. All the more they moved me. the various expressions of trust, the cordial testimonies and the moving letters of encouragement that have reached me from so many people “, concludes the Pope Emeritus.

“Soon I will be before the final judge” – Pope Benedict XVI also speaks of his death. “Soon I will find myself in front of the ultimate judge of my life. Even if in looking back on my long life I can have a lot of fright and fear, I am still with a happy heart because I firmly trust that the Lord is not only the judge right, but at the same time the friend and the brother who has already suffered my shortcomings himself and therefore, as a judge, is at the same time my lawyer “. “In view of the hour of judgment – writes Ratzinger – the grace of being a Christian becomes so clear to me. Being a Christian gives me knowledge, moreover, friendship with the judge of my life and allows me to cross with confidence the dark door of death “, confides Joseph Ratzinger.

“God forgive our great guilt” – “It strikes me more and more strongly that day after day the Church places at the beginning of the celebration of the Holy Mass – in which the Lord gives us his Word and himself – the confession of our guilt and the request for forgiveness. Let us pray to the living God. publicly to forgive our guilt, our great and very great guilt. It is clear that the word ‘very great’ – writes the Pope Emeritus again – does not refer in the same way to every day, to every single day. But every day – he emphasizes – he asks me if even today I should not speak of very great guilt. And he consolingly tells me that no matter how great my fault may be today, the Lord forgives me, if I sincerely let myself be scrutinized by him and I am really willing to change my myself”.