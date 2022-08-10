Huge promotion for “The Rock”, who lands a new XXL job!

Very involved in the world of cinema, his film black adam Arriving on the big screen in a few weeks, Dwayne Johnson will take another step in Hollywood. He thus had the right to a very big promotion within a renowned franchise! The sky definitely seems to be the limit for the former WWE star.

The least we can say is that Dwyane Johnson has no equal when it comes to making his career choices. For years, he was a wrestling superstar, shining in WWE under the nickname “The Rock”, which he kept afterwards. Following this, he embarked on a completely different branch of show business in which he enjoyed perhaps even more spectacular success: cinema, of which he has been one of the most recognized figures for some time.

Having notably broken through thanks to his participation in the saga Fast and Furious, he has built a very solid reputation in the field, enough to allow him to develop a good credibility with the studios. As a result, he has finally managed to materialize a project that has been close to his heart for ages: the making of the film black adam, based on the DC Comics character he’s been a fan of since he was a teenager. He had been on the file since the late 2000s, and the work will finally be released on October 21.

If he will be one of the co-producers of the feature film, Johnson will also play the main character, a childhood dream come true for him. According to him, “he was born for this”, as he explained a few months ago. Following this, he will also take on a much larger role within the DC Comics film group. The website Giant Freakin Robot revealed that the former wrestling icon, still powerful at 50was going to get even more involved when it comes to the DC Extended Universe:

The Rock new adviser for the DCEU at the cinema

We’re finally about to see Dwayne Johnson in action as the fallen champion of Shazam, but it looks like that’s not all the star has in store for DC Films. According to our reliable and proven sources, Dwayne Johnson will become an official “advisor” to the new vision for DC comics adaptations and will be heavily involved in helping to guide its future.

As a reminder, the DCEU was created in the early 2010s, before competing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Except that unlike its rival, it has not met with the expected success, especially in terms of reception since the vast majority of its super-productions have been atomized by critics and fans alike. Right now, the DC-stamped movies that are doing the best, such as Joker Where The Batman, evolve outside this cinematographic universe. It’s probably no coincidence.

However, the Warner studios which produce the films do not want to drop the project yet, which is generally quite profitable financially. On the other hand, it is now a question of seriously passing the second in terms of quality as well as presentation of the product, and that is why Johnson will be so involved. Beyond black adamhe is a big fan of DC Comics and therefore has the necessary passion to want to offer a film that will appeal to viewers, rather than offering a new ultra-calibrated work.

With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the DC Films franchise is gaining a strong advisor for its future projects. If his film Black Adam manages to find success this fall, then it will only strengthen his credibility with the studios. That’s all we can wish for on both sides.