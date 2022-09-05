Huge rattlesnake resisted being caught in Florida

A huge and dangerous eastern diamondback rattlesnake was captured in the bushes near a home in Southwest Florida, but before being caught it violently resisted.

A large and dangerous eastern diamondback rattlesnake was captured in the bushes near a home in Southwest Florida on September 1, 2022. FWC

Video footage showed the large venomous snake as Officer Jim VanPelt of the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, who is licensed through the FWC as a large constrictor snake contractor, dealt with the reptile last Thursday night.

VanPelt deftly and calmly subdued the viper with special equipment, despite the fact that the reptile resisted. Another policeman helping him took a step back when the snake thrashed violently trying to escape.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake ended up in the container and was later safely relocated to a desolate area, ending what police called a “slippery situation.”

“If you find a poisonous animal, do not go near it and contact a licensed professional to remove it. While Officer VanPelt was able to do this without harming the animal, not all officers are experienced Certified Snake Specialists!” the Lee Police Department said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it is the largest rattlesnake species in the United States by length and weight. The average length of an adult is three to six feet, but there are records of some measuring more than seven feet in length and their maximum length can reach eight feet.

The average weight of this species in Florida is two to four pounds and some can weigh more than ten pounds. Males are usually larger than females. Newborns, or newborn snakes, are about 15 inches long when they hatch, and their coloration and pattern resemble that of adults.

“It is a large and impressive snake and bites can be very dangerous for people and pets. The victim should seek immediate medical attention from a physician or hospital experienced in treating snake bites,” the Florida Museum warned.

Its bite is painful and poisonous, it can be fatal to humans. The toxin in their venom, called hemotoxin, kills red blood cells and causes tissue damage. That said, human deaths from rattlesnake bites are rare, because antivenin is available throughout their range, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute reported.