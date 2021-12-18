Business

HUGE smart air fryer at 79 €, 67% discount

Zach Shipman
A Proscenic smart air fryer. A gem with a huge 5.8-liter basket to cook everything you want in one go. A product that you can manage, if you want, also via application or via Alexa. Now you can save 67% and get it for 79 € instead of 199 €, thanks to the promotions of Gshopper. To take advantage of it, you just have to put it in the cart and – before completing the order – apply the code “1B3854A37F”. Fast and free shipping, directly from European warehouse.

Air fryer: super smart and capacious, 67% discount

A product never again without, definitely. The classic appliance that, once tried, becomes your best ally in the kitchen. A gem from an aesthetic point of view, which is actually a real one concentrate of technology, ready to be used for your recipes.

Thanks to 360 degree cooking, you will not have to limit yourself only to cooking a good and tasty frying. You will be able to do a lot more, actually. Meat, fish, pizza, focaccia, leavened products, desserts and more: with the digital recipe book supplied, you can indulge yourself and get spectacular results from the first use.

While it’s super feature-packed, it’s also very simple to use. You can use the buttons and the backlit display or set everything using the appropriate application. Timers, programs and additional features – all at your fingertips. Cooking has never been so simple and smart.

In short, this Proscenic air fryer it is a real concentrate of technology and – at this price – it is a real gift. The time to take advantage, saving 67%, it’s now: put it in the cart and – before completing the order – apply the code “1B3854A37F”. Shipments, from European warehouse, are absolutely free.

