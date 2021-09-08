Hugh Grant: age, wife, children, height, movies, scandal, Nicole Kidman, photos yesterday and today, Instagram

Hugh Grant is a well-known English actor as well as real sex symbol for years now. But what else do we know about him?

Who is Hugh Grant

Biography: age, place and date of birth, studies and debut

Hugh Grant was born on 9 September 1960 in London, he 61 years old; after graduating from Oxford University in English Literature he chose to devote himself to acting, which has always been his great passion. His success was achieved after a few years of apprenticeship, at the age of 34, thanks to the participation of the well-known film Four Weddings and a Funeral. Thanks to this film, Hugh reinvents a new masculinity becoming a sex symbol very different from the usual, beautiful and damned one.

Height

Hugh Grant stands 1.80cm tall.

Scandal

Although on the rise, Hugh Grant risked seeing his career cut short due to a scandal that saw him protagonist at the very height of his success, in the 1990s. The actor was involved in a murky affair with a prostitute, for which he was arrested for lewd acts in a public place and had to pose for mugshots; after all the accusations were contained, every trial against him was terminated.

The British media, however, promised the woman (who called herself Divine Brown) to make her a millionaire thanks to interviews, advertisements and stakes in television salons. The woman agreed to mislead Hugh Grant publicly and later married her protector at the time, giving birth to two daughters who were able to attend college thanks to the money earned from the scandal. Curiosity has it that his most ardent fan is the former protector (and current husband) of the woman, who became famous thanks to her meeting with Grant.

Movie

There are many films that have seen the British actor as protagonist or co-star; here is his filmography:

Privileged, directed by Michael Hoffman (1982)

White Mischief, directed by Michael Radford (1987)

Maurice, by James Ivory (1987)

The Irish (The Dawning), by Robert Knights (1988)

The Lair of the White Worm, by Ken Russell (1988)

Paddling in the wind, directed by Gonzalo Suárez (1988)

One night in Bengali (La nuit Bengali), directed by Nicolas Klotz (1988)

The Big Man, directed by David Leland (1990)

Chopin my love (Impromptu), directed by James Lapine (1991)

Bitter Moon, directed by Roman Polański (1992)

Sirens (Sirens), by John Duigan (1993)

The Remains of the Day, by James Ivory (1993)

Four Weddings and a Funeral, directed by Mike Newell (1994)

An Awfully Big Adventure, by Mike Newell (1995)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain, directed by

Christopher Monger (1995)

Other movies

Again we saw Hugh Grant in:

Nine Months – Unexpected love (Nine Months), directed by Chris Columbus (1995)

Sense and Sensibility, directed by Ang Lee (1995)

Restoration – Sin and Punishment (Restoration), directed by Michael Hoffman (1995)

Venice Express (Night Train to Venice), directed by Carlo U. Quinterio (1996)

Extreme Measures – Extreme Measures, directed by Michael Apted (1996)

Notting Hill, by Roger Michell (1999)

Mickey Blue Eyes, by Kelly Makin (1999)

Small Time Crooks, directed by Woody Allen (2000)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, directed by Sharon Maguire (2001)

About a Boy, by Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz (2002)

Two Weeks to Fall in Love (Two Weeks Notice), directed by Marc Lawrence (2002)

Love Actually – Love really, by Richard Curtis (2003)

What a mess, Bridget Jones! (Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason), directed by Beeban Kidron (2004)

Travaux – Home works (Travaux, on sait quand ça commence …), directed by Brigitte Roüan (2005)

American Dreamz, by Paul Weitz (2006)

Write me a song (Music and Lyrics), directed by Marc Lawrence (2007)

What happened to the Morgans? (Did You Hear About the Morgans?), directed by Marc Lawrence (2009)

Cloud Atlas, directed by Andy and Lana Wachowski and Tom Tykwer (2012)

Professor for Love (The Rewrite), directed by Marc Lawrence (2014)

Operation UNCLE (The Man from UNCLE), directed by Guy Ritchie (2015)

Florence (Florence Foster Jenkins), by Stephen Frears (2016)

Paddington 2, by Paul King (2017)

The Gentlemen, by Guy Ritchie (2020)

Wife and children

Hugh Grant had, needless to say, a very eventful love life: the actor has four children, but had with different women. The first two, Thabita and Felix, were born from the relationship with Tinglan Hong in 2011.

In 2014, then, he recognized the son born from the story with Anna Elisabet Eberstein. At the time, however, Tinglan Hong was pregnant with the English actor’s second child. After the relationship with Hong, Hugh Grant became engaged in a stable manner with the woman with whom he had the third child, Eberstein, who will give him another child in 2015. Today the two are still together.

What was Hugh Grant like as a young man? Photos yesterday and today

Obviously the years are felt and today Hugh Grant is very different from how he was at the beginning of his career, although he still remains a man of great charm. Here are some photos in which his transformation appears.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant have collaborated several times, but last year they starred in The Undoing, a thriller series by Sky that has been a huge success.

Instagram

On Instagram Hugh Grant does not have his own personal profile, but there are several created by his fans such as – for example – THIS.