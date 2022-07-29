Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore in the musical comedy, You the words, I the music

Andalusia Television proposes a romantic and musical comedy for Saturday night “You the lyrics, I the music” directed by Mark Lawrence in 2006. The film stars Hugh Grant, with Drew Barrymore opposite Brad Garrett and Haley Bennett.

Alex FletcherHugh Grant he is a pop star who has been relegated to playing at town fairs and amusement parks. The musician is presented with the opportunity to return to the big stages when the famous singer Cora Corman invites him to compose and record a duet with her. The problem is that Alex hasn’t written a song in years, he has never written the lyrics for any of them and he has to prepare a hit in a matter of days.

The gift of speech possessed by the peculiar and seductive Sophie Fisher (Drew Barrymore) surprises the singer who begs him to help him. But after a recent relationship breakup, Sophie doesn’t want to hear the word commitment, she’s uninspired and she refuses to collaborate with Alex. However, little by little the girl ends up giving in and gaining confidence with the former star until she cooperates with her voice in Alex’s piano melodies. Together, they will have to face their respective fears if they want to find a balance in success and love in their lives.

Broadcast date: Saturday, July 30, at 10:50 p.m., on Andalucía Televisión.