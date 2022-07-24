Hugh Grant, father of 5 children with two women, shoots the apocalypse in Marbella

Hugh grant has been on the Costa del Sol for a few days filming an episode of the new series from the production company Netflix entitled chaos. The plot revolves around Zeus, the god of Olympus, played by the already veteran British actor, who in a fit of fury, seeing himself neglected, wants to destroy the Earth. Grant, stayed a few days in Marbella and then in Malaga, the capital where in some streets, closed to urban traffic, some “graffitti” appeared on the walls with the face of the protagonist turned into Zeus. The proliferation of these images alerted many onlookers, who, however, could not get very close to the location of the filming. Neither did the press obtain any facilities, although the reporters managed to photograph Hugh Grant, bathing. He has always had animosity towards them.

It is remembered how in New York the actor started it with one based on kicks, until he managed to get rid of him. Another got hurt, as Hugh threw a pot of beans at him, which almost disgraced him. That bad character comes from afar: It irritated him to be chased when he accompanied some of his female conquests. Scoundrel and womanizer was defined in the British tabloids, based on how many leagues have happened in his life. Nor do his lovers bite their tongues, agreeing that he is sometimes a kind of ogre who intimidates them with his usual anger. Of course, they also praise his sexual ability.

Hugh Grant | File, Archive

Hugh grant was born in London sixty-one years ago into the home of a Scotsman, a rug dealer, and a teacher. He had a trouble-free childhood and adolescence, deciding early in his youth to study Dramatic Art. He went to some film tests with the fortune of being chosen for the film Four Weddings and a Funeral, in 1994. From its premiere, his screen career was unstoppable, placing him at the head of the most attractive British leading men. In Notting Hill He formed a romantic couple with Julia Roberts, in 1999, a blockbuster movie that raised him even more. Perhaps those triumphs changed Grant’s idiosyncrasy, turning him into a arrogant and disagreeable guy, quite the opposite of the likeable characters he embodied in his comedies, mischievous, ironic, sarcastic, who aroused female admiration. According to him, cinema was just a job to earn a living. The fact is that he was awarded with important prizes: the Golden Globe, the Bafta, the César…

His relationship with Spain was precisely at the beginning of his career, when the Asturian screenwriter, producer and director Gonzalo Suárez chose him to play Lord Byron in his film paddling to the wind. Back then, in 1987, he was a complete unknown, at least here. And you see what he has come to, if we review his filmography, where, for example, there are very blockbuster titles, such as The diaryof Bridget Jones, 2001. He frequently appears in the entertainment pages, although one would say even more so in the events pages. He remembers the scandal she organized when she was in the United States promoting her film. Nine months the police arrested him when he was caught behind the wheel of a parked car, which caught their attention. The agents looked out of one of the windows, finding a couple fornicating. When identifying her, it turned out, as we said, that he was Hugh Grant and she was the prostitute Divine Brown. The actor put together a considerable row, ended up in the police station, spent a few hours in a cage and the next day the international press reported the event.

Hugh Grant arrested | File, Archive

It is clear that in Great Britain they were accustomed to the troubles of their compatriot. Almost always relating it to his life of debauchery. He came to share lasting relationships with two women at the same time, the receptionist of a Chinese restaurant in London, Tinglan Hong and the Swedish television producer Anna Elizabeth Eberstein. With the first he had two children, three with the second. He alternately lived with both, a few days with one, others with the other. It has been published that the actor combined those loves without him having any difficulty with any of his lovers. And also that he always behaved like a father. We doubt the latter, because in one of the few interviews he has given in his life, the North American magazine People He published these statements of his in 2015: “I don’t like babies, at most I’m with them for a few minutes… I don’t believe in marriage either.”

However, after several years together with the aforementioned Anna Elisabet Eberstein, he considered that he should marry her, which happened in 2018. Since then they are still together, although in the case of a born seducer we would not put our hand in the fire to maintain their fidelity. Because many women have passed through his arms. There is evidence of the names of some: the journalist Jemina Khan, a UN official named Kasia Komorowicz, the designer Catherine Fulmer, another named Diane Sainsbury…, whose identity does not tell us anything. Yes, of course, that of Sandra Bullock, the charming actress, and the controversial Drew Barrymore, with a somewhat dissolute life, with whom he seems to have had something to do.