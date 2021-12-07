Hugh Jackman: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Hugh Jackman he is one of those actors who, if he weren’t there, would have to invent him. Charismatic, bright, intelligent and beautiful, it is almost obvious that the Australian actor has conquered a large slice of audiences around the world. His has been a long apprenticeship and, despite his success, he has always been able to keep his feet on the ground, to be humble and always to be a classy gentleman.

Here are ten things to know about Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman: film

1. Hugh Jackman: movies and career. Jackman’s film career begins thanks to the film X-Men (2000). Later he reads in Kate & Leopold (2001), Codex: Swordfish (2001), X-Men 2 (2003), Van Helsing (2004), X-Men – Final Conflict (2006), Scoop (2006), The Fountain – The tree of life (2006) and The Prestige (2006). After these films, with increasing popularity, Jackman also starred in Sex List – Homicide to three (2008), Australia (2008), X-Men Origins – Wolverine (2009), Real Steel (2011), Les Misérables (2012), Wolverine – The immortal (2013), Prisoners (2013), X-Men – Days of a future past (2014) and Humandroid (2015). Among his latest films are Pan – Journey to Neverland (2015), Eddie the Eagle (2016), Logan – The Wolverine (2017), The Greatest Showman (2017) and The Front Runner – The Vice of Power (2018) and Fragments from the past – Reminiscence (2021).

2. Hugh Jackman is also a voice actor and producer. During his career, Hugh Jackman has also had experiences as a voice actor: in fact, he participated in the dubbing of the short film Van Helsing – The London mission (2004), to video games X-Men: the official game (2006) and X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and animated films Down the tube (2006), Rise of the Guardians (2012) and Mister Link (2019). Additionally, Jackman is also a producer: in fact, he served as an executive producer for the series An Aussie Goes Barmy (2006), Long live Laughlin (2007), An Aussie Goes Bolly (2008) and An Aussie Goes Calypso (2009), for the documentary Louder Together (2017) and was a producer for Sex List – Homicide to three And X-Men: Origins – Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman: wife and children Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot

3. Hugh Jackman has been married for over 20 years. Way back in 1995, on the set of the series Corelli, Hugh Jackman met Deborra-Lee Furness. The love between the two is so instantaneous and profound, that they get married the following year, in 1996. After having had difficulties in having children, the two, driven by a desire for parenthood, decided to adopt two: so , in 2000 it arrived Oscar Maximilian Jackman and in 2005 it arrived Ava Eliot Jackman. Despite the various speculations and gossips that have been pouring into the couple for years, since his wife is 13 years older than him, the two are always more than in love, so much so that they are one of the longest-lived couples in Hollywood.

4. Hugh Jackman loves his wife as if it were the first day. The love between Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness is ever deeper, and the Australian actor never misses an opportunity to thank her and to declare his love for her. In addition to making his wife’s birthday a real tradition (when she turns her birthday on November 30, he makes her ricotta pancakes and they go out with their children), he recently declared that without his wife he would not have learned the value. of love, family, passion and self-belief.

5. Thanks to his wife, Hugh Jackman found out he had skin cancer. The Australian actor thought, for many years, that he had a simple mole on his skin. Thanks to his wife, who practically forced him to be examined, he discovered that what looked like a harmless mole was, in fact, a skin tumor. Thanks to this discovery, from 2013 to today, Jackman has undergone several interventions to remove carcinomas, due to too much sun exposure without any protection.

Hugh Jackman: height

6. Hugh Jackman is a giant. Hugh Jackman is quite the opposite of what could be defined as a little man: the actor, in fact, is 188 centimeters tall and stands taller than the average of his other colleagues. Despite his dizzying height, Jackman has never had any problems, managing to play every role without any fear or problems that derive from his stature.

Hugh Jackman is Wolverine

7. Hugh Jackman has replaced Russell Crowe. For the realization of the first chapter of X-Men, the director’s first choice Bryan Singer was Russell Crowe. Shortly before filming began, however, Crowe abandoned the project due to creative differences, proposing in turn the emerging Jackman. After a contact with Dougray Scott, who declined the offer to carry out Mission: Impossible II, in the end Jackman was chosen for the role of Wolverine. The rest, then, is just history.

8. Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for 9 films. After an initial hesitation on the part of the actor to play a superhero like Wolverine, in the end he tied himself to the character in a double thread, managing to interpret him for nine films. Jackman loved his character very much, especially while he played him in the film Logan – The Wolverine: the actor, in fact, declared that he appreciated the study about the human and realistic side of the character.

Hugh Jackman: the physicist

9. To play Wolverine he had to eat a proper diet. In order to play Wolverine, Hugh Jackman had to undergo a diet of chicken breast and vegetables, introducing nearly 6,000 calories every day. This, combined with intensive physical training, allowed him to achieve the incredible physical shape shown for the character, with sculpted muscles and great athleticism.

10. Hugh Jackman turned to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Around the time Jackman was supposed to play both Wolverine and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, the actor turned to a friend and colleague of his: Dwayne Johnson. Jackman knew he would have to work hard on his physique and Johnson – who even put off some work commitments to help him – gave him great advice on the matter. Thanks to him, Jackman was able to pass from Valjean’s malnutrition to Wolverine’s sculptural physique.

Sources: IMDb, biography, usedday