Hugh Jackman: 5 cult roles

Happy Birthday to Hugh Jackman, actor born in Sydney and who turns 53 today. He is married to the actress Deborra-Lee Furness since 1996 and, given the difficulty in having children, they have adopted two: Oscar Maximilian in 2000 and Ava Eliot in 2005. The Australian actor in 2013 underwent an operation for the removal of a skin cancer of the type basal cell carcinoma. This operation was redone in 2014 and 2017 and, within eighteen months, Hugh underwent the removal of four skin cancers. Hugh Jackman, on December 13, 2012, got the star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, number 2487. The actor has starred in numerous films including: the saga of “X-Men”, “The Prestige”, “Australia”, “Les Misérables” And “Prisoners”.

The saga of the “X-Men”

The first feature film by Hugh Jackman it is precisely what started a film franchise that led him to consecrate himself, it is the cinecomic “X-Men“(2000, of Bryan Singer). Hugh Jackman played the role of Logan, Also known as Wolverine, in seven films of this saga (plus two as extras). Wolverine is a shy mutant who has the ability to quickly heal from wounds and has animal traits, which are overdeveloped senses, strength and agility, and bony claws (which will later become adamantium) coming out of the knuckles of his hands.

Over the course of the film and the entire saga, the character proves to have a lot of sensitivity and altruism towards others. Hugh Jackman’s latest performance as the superhero was in “Logan“(2017, of James Mangold), a magnificent cine-comic nominated for an Oscar for best non-original screenplay and which demonstrated all the acting skills of Hugh.

“The Prestige”

Jackman subsequently landed several noteworthy roles such as “Kate & Leopold“(Where he earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film) and”Van Helsing”(Where he plays a monster hunter within a gothic world). But among the films in which he starred, one that has become one of his best works, it is “The Prestige“, directed by Christopher Nolan.

Hugh Jackman plays Robert Angier, an elegant and ambiguous illusionist who, at the beginning of his career, collaborates with Alfred Borden (interpreted by Christian Bale), but the latter turns out to be responsible for the death of his wife. From that moment on, his goal will be to become famous and take revenge on Alfred. Christopher Nolan talked about Hugh Jackman like this:

“When Hugh enters the scene, he seems to be reborn. He is perfectly at ease and aware of his relationship with the public. That’s exactly what the character needed. “

“Australia”

In 2008, “Australia“, directed by Baz Luhrmann and with protagonists Hugh Jackman And Nicole Kidman. Prior to Hugh Jackman’s hiring, he had been cast Russell Crowe to play the drover Drover. To follow, the 20th Century Fox halved the pay of the actor who quit the project. Plan B was the Australian Heath Ledger who had to decline the offer to interpret the Joker neither “The dark Knight“.

Baz, Hugh And Nicole all three are Australians (the latter was born in Honolulu from an Australian family and then when she was four she moved to Australia with family) and the film shows all the scenic beauty of their land. The opera, which mixes romance with adventure, helped launch Hugh Jackman in a film with a large budget (a whopping $ 130 million dollars) as well as a certain depth (the opera lasts 163 minutes).

“Les Misérables”

After starring in the hit film “Real Steel“, Hugh Jackman tries his hand at the musical”Les Misérables“, directed by Tom Hopper and released in 2012. The work is a film adaptation of the novel by Victor Hugo and led Hugh Jackman to win the Golden Globe for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film. In addition, with this film Hugh was nominated for the first time for the Oscars as Best Actor (won, however, by Daniel Day-Lewis for “Lincoln“).

Despite this, the feature took home three gold statuettes (Best Supporting Actress, Best Makeup and Best Sound) when it had eight nominations. The film proved how much Hugh Jackman also has a great talent for acting in musicals of a certain caliber. The Australian actor starred Jean Valjean, an ex-prisoner out of prison who lives on the fringes of society but is gifted with enormous selflessness. His skill in working in musicals led him to also act in “The Greatest Showman”(2017), where he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film.

“Prisoners”

In 2013, “Prisoners“, A disturbing and intense thriller directed by Denis Villeneuve and with protagonists Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. With this high-tension film, the Australian actor has given his character an uncommon emotional strength, proving that he is truly a versatile actor who knows how to put himself into play. The film tells the story of a little girl who has mysteriously disappeared and is carrying her father Keller (Hugh Jackman) to look for her autonomously while also performing extreme actions. Hugh Jackman, in short, with “Prisoners”Perfectly showcased a character who was as good as he was ambiguous just like Jake Gyllenhaal who plays a detective.

We wish many other jobs to Hugh Jackman, an actor who has always put himself on the line by becoming one of the most loved actors in today’s cinema scene.

