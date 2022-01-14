Hugh Jackman, a famous villain owes his debut in the MCU to the Wolverine star: “You should do it”

Among the most talked about names of the moment in the universe Marvel there is that of a very welcome return: Vincent D’Onofrio is back in the role of Kingpin in the series Hawkeye after winning fans with the same part in the series Dare devil. A role, that of the crime lord, for which he must thank Hugh Jackman.

This was revealed by Vincent D’Onofrio himself during an episode of the podcast Marvel News Desk, taken from CBR. Here, the star of Full Metal Jacket revealed that he didn’t know much about the Marvel universe in its infancy, but a chat with the then Wolverine interpreter in the separate world of X-Men convinced him:

“The only thing that was on my radar at that point about superhero movies – he said – was the performance of Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man, which I thought was impressed. Actually I think it was Hugh Jackman at… He was at my house because our kids went to the same school, we were sitting on the porch and I said, ‘This superhero thing is getting really interesting,’ and he said yes. Then I added, ‘You know, I think someday I might have a chance to playing one of those bad guys and I think I could do very well. ‘ He answered me: ‘Yes, I really think you could do it too‘“

Said and done, in 2015 D’Onofrio started interpreting Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in the highly acclaimed Daredevil series it launched Charlie Cox – also he just reappeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The character had already been played by Michael Clarke Duncan In the Dare devil with Ben Affleck, but it is with D’Onofrio that he was really appreciated: physical overpower and a certain painful tenderness in the eyes made him one of the most loved villains in the MCU.

After his return to Hawkeye, fans have begun to notice some details that would make this Kingpin just the one from the series Dare devil and now they hope to see him again – despite the resounding defeat they suffered against Kate Bishop and the meeting with Echo. On the other hand, it is difficult that in the future he will collide with Wolverine: Hugh Jackman often confirms that he has left the part, but never say never …

