Hugh Jackman against Red Notice ad in New York: “Really, Ryan Reynolds? Right there?”

Hugh Jackman fueled the long-distance rivalry with his friend Ryan Reynolds complaining of the Red Notice advertising in New York City.

The Australian star’s comments were triggered by the presence of a billboard for his Canadian colleague’s film that was too close to that of his return to Broadway with The Musica Man.

The actor Hugh Jackman then commented ironically on social media addressing directly to Ryan Reynolds, declaring surprised in a video: “For real? You could have put it anywhere else!“.

In the video he shows the closeness between the ads for Red Notice and The Music Man, underlining then: “It’s OK no problem“.

The Australian actor will return to the theater alongside Sutton Foster on the occasion of the show The Music Man. Red Notice is instead the Netflix film starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson which was directed by Rawson Marshall Thruber.

In The Rock, he plays an Interpol agent who is tasked with arresting the world’s most wanted art thief. Red Notice is in fact the code name with which the cases related to the most serious crimes and the arrest warrant for the most wanted criminals are identified.

Gal Gadot plays the thief who must be arrested and Ryan Reynolds plays the part of a con man who gets involved in the incredible adventure.