Hugh Jackman and best wishes to Ryan Reynolds | Cinema

October 23he turned 45, and obviously his great friend / foe Hugh Jackman couldn’t help but wish him a special greeting.

The former Wolverine used Instagram making a video (later also reloaded on Twitter) in which we see the actor engaged in a photo shoot. The crew members congratulated Reynolds, and finally comes Jackman’s funny wish.

You can see the video in the post below:

We recently saw Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, and will soon be in the Netflix action comedy Red Notice. Here is all the information about the project:

The feature film will be available on the streaming platform from 12 November.

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How do I sell your family), follows an Interpol agent who sets out on a search for the most wanted art thief in the world.

Producers on the project include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

For the streaming giant this is a considerable production effort: Deadline suggested a budget of at least last year 130 million dollars, although it is not clear whether in the meantime the figure has been retouched up or down.

