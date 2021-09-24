Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively together on social media to bully poor Ryan Reynolds

In the past few hours Blake Lively became the owner of Betty Buzz, a company that sells mixers for sparkling water, and with the help of the treacherous Hugh Jackman she organized a joke on her husband Ryan Reynolds.

As you may know the star of Deadpool, who recently quarreled with Gerard Butler on social media, is a sponsor of Aviation Gin, an alcoholic brand that in the past owned and subsequently sold for a whopping $ 610 million: the actor continues to promote the product from time to time, but now that his wife Blake Lively has entered the soda market with sparkling water, Hugh Jackman took the opportunity to put a spanner in the works for his closest friend.

Blake Lively herself thought of it first, who, as you can see in the post below, had herself photographed with her sparkling water saying: “Well, at least it’s not the usual celebrity-sponsored booze stuff“, clear reference to Ryan Reynolds’ gin, who felt called into question and in sharing his wife’s post joked: “It seems that this sparkling water goes very well with gin: coincidence? conspiracy? Hard to say.“In short, the Deadpool actor at first took the hit with elegance.

But suddenly Hugh Jackman stepped in straight leg with a video: “This posting is not an advertisement and no, I was absolutely not asked to record this video. I did it because Blake Lively is a classy artist, and her new bubbly Betty Buzz drink is absolutely delicious! You’re one of a kind, Blake. You’re funny, you’re creative, and you’re a saint for marrying that man. I’m sorry“Jackman said in the video, which immediately caught the attention of Ryan Reynolds:”This was not part of the deal when I bought this video on Cameo“, the actor joked in the comments.

