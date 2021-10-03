News

Hugh Jackman and dedicating it to his wife on Instagram

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

For the 25 years of marriage, the actor has published some photographs of the yes day on social media

Silver wedding for Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness.

The actor proved once again that he is a romantic man and in love with his wife. To celebrate 25 years of marriage, he has in fact published some shots of the wedding day.

The date

To accompany the shots a very romantic dedication. The photos date back to April 11, 1996. It was on that day that the two swore eternal love and, even today, they are happily together. Theirs was a simple ceremony, in a small church just outside Melbourne.

Loading...
Advertisements

The dedication

Hugh accompanied the photographs with a beautiful dedication: “Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From the moment we met I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years together, our love has grown deeper and deeper. The most exhilarating fun, excitement and adventure. Even more knowledge. I will always be grateful to share our love, our life and our family together. We have just started. Deb, I love you with all my heart! “

Their story

Hugh Jackman and his wife met on the set of the Correlli TV series. Hugh was at the beginning of his experience while Deborra, 13 years older, already had an important career behind him. It took him two months to declare himself and… time proved him right.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

978
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
892
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
858
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
829
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
789
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
763
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
760
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
752
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
745
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
741
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top