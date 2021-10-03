Hugh Jackman and dedicating it to his wife on Instagram

For the 25 years of marriage, the actor has published some photographs of the yes day on social media

The actor proved once again that he is a romantic man and in love with his wife. To celebrate 25 years of marriage, he has in fact published some shots of the wedding day.

The date

To accompany the shots a very romantic dedication. The photos date back to April 11, 1996. It was on that day that the two swore eternal love and, even today, they are happily together. Theirs was a simple ceremony, in a small church just outside Melbourne.

The dedication

Hugh accompanied the photographs with a beautiful dedication: “Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From the moment we met I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years together, our love has grown deeper and deeper. The most exhilarating fun, excitement and adventure. Even more knowledge. I will always be grateful to share our love, our life and our family together. We have just started. Deb, I love you with all my heart! “

Their story

Hugh Jackman and his wife met on the set of the Correlli TV series. Hugh was at the beginning of his experience while Deborra, 13 years older, already had an important career behind him. It took him two months to declare himself and… time proved him right.