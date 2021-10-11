News

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness celebrate 25 years of marriage: the actor’s message

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Hugh Jackman on Instagram: “From the first moment we met I knew that our destiny was to be together”

Hugh Michael Jackman, this is the name in the registry office, is one of the most loved and popular faces in the golden world of Hollywood. In the past few hours the actor, born in 1968, he shared some shots of the wedding writing a sweet declaration of love to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh Jackman: “Being married to you is as natural as breathing”

deepening



Hugh Jackman gets vaccinated for Covid-19 and mentions Wolverine

It is theApril 11, 1996 when Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness take to the altar, on the day of the twenty-fifth anniversary, the protagonist of the musical The Greatest Showman celebrated the important date by showing some photos of the wedding on the profile Instagram that matters more than twenty-nine million followers who every day follow his life between cinema, work commitments and moments of relaxation with the dearest loved ones.

Hugh Jackman (PHOTO) wrote a beautiful declaration of love to his wife, this is the opening words: “Deb, being married to you is as natural as breathing. From the first moment we met I knew that our destiny would have been to be together. Over the course of our twenty-five years our love has only grown even more ”.

Hugh Jackman: “I will forever be grateful to share our love”

deepening



Wolverine, how Hugh Jackman has changed from the first to the last film

Loading...
Advertisements

Subsequently, the actor declared: “The fun, the joy and the most exhilarating adventures, the increasing knowledge. I will always be grateful to share our love, our life and our family together ”.

Finally, Hugh Jackman concluded: “We are only just getting started. Deb, I love you with all my heart ”.

In a short time the actor’s post has achieved great success so much that it counts at the moment over 1,900,000 likes.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
905
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
902
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
893
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
886
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
877
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
821
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
620
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top