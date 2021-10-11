Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness celebrate 25 years of marriage: the actor’s message

Hugh Jackman on Instagram: “From the first moment we met I knew that our destiny was to be together”

Hugh Michael Jackman , this is the name in the registry office, is one of the most loved and popular faces in the golden world of Hollywood. In the past few hours the actor, born in 1968 , he shared some shots of the wedding writing a sweet declaration of love to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness .

Hugh Jackman: “Being married to you is as natural as breathing”

deepening





It is theApril 11, 1996 when Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness take to the altar, on the day of the twenty-fifth anniversary, the protagonist of the musical The Greatest Showman celebrated the important date by showing some photos of the wedding on the profile Instagram that matters more than twenty-nine million followers who every day follow his life between cinema, work commitments and moments of relaxation with the dearest loved ones.

Hugh Jackman (PHOTO) wrote a beautiful declaration of love to his wife, this is the opening words: “Deb, being married to you is as natural as breathing. From the first moment we met I knew that our destiny would have been to be together. Over the course of our twenty-five years our love has only grown even more ”.