Hugh Jackman and his wife get ready for Christmas

The actor is practicing as a dancer for the return to stage with the musical The Music Man

In recent days they have been spotted while shopping, but the actor and his wife also posted a beautiful video on Instagram in which they dance.

Christmas in New York

In the video, the couple dances inside the New York apartment. A Christmas tree also appears in the background. The two dance to the notes of All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey e Crank That by Soulja Boy.

Love for dance

Lately, the actor’s followers often see him engaged in dance moves and the actor, in fact, will soon return to Broadway with the musical. The Music Man. In 2004 the actor had already tried his hand at a musical and in 2007 he had starred in The Greatest Showman.

The post

In the post accompanying the video Hugh Jackman wrote: “Before leaving with the rehearsals, I warm up with Deb” and among those who answered him, that of Jamie-Lee Curtis stands out: “And to think that I was not able to dance my husband at my wedding ”.