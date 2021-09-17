Hugh Jackman and laughter for his worst film in viral video: “I have no excuses”

Hugh Jackman posted a video on his Twitter profile in which he indulges in reckless laughter over something he has done in his past.

The actor posted the video in which he laughs and commented on it like this: “I have no excuses”. What excuses? What caused her reckless laughter? Apparently, as reported by Comic Book, a journalist would have asked Hugh Jackman what was the worst film of his career. Jackman’s filmography incorporates titles such as Van Helsing, Movie 43 and Deception.

Notably, Movie 43 achieved a paltry 4% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is a sort of comic anthology with a series of A-list actors such as Hugh Jackman, in fact, Halle Berry, Gerard Butler, Richard Gere, Emma Stone, Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts and even James Gunn. On the occasion of a promotional video for X-Men: Days of Future Past, Hugh Jackman talked about Movie 43 describing it in this way: “When they call you to ask you to play a character who has his testicles attached to his Adam’s apple in a film full of A-list actors, you can’t help but laugh and not believe your eyes.”.

It was recently announced that Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will play The Son, sequel to The Father, the new film by Florian Zeller.