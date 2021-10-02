Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The Son, The Story of Lisey Julianne Moore

Lisa Cholodenko will direct The Girl from Plainville with Elle Fanning, Jacob Tremblay joins the cast of The Toxic Avenger, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The Son, Lisey’s story by Pablo Larraín with Julianne Moore and Clive Owen – Cinema News by Day on MadMass.it

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The Son, the new film by Florian Zeller

Not even the time to enjoy the BAFTA victories and the numerous nominations between Golden Globes and Oscars that the newcomer Florian Zeller launches into the next project. The Father, with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman it was a real success. Slightly overshadowed the general public by films such as Nomadland And A promising woman, however, the project that leads to the cinema has not escaped the experts Florian Zeller after so many years in the theater.

Thus the project was born The Son. As for The Father, also The Son it will be the adaptation of one of his plays. To be exact, it will be taken from the last of his works, The Fils. It tells the story of Nicholas, the seventeen-year-old son of a separated couple who falls into depression and of Pierre, the father who, when his son moves to his house and his new partner, will do everything to make his son rediscover the pleasure of living. .

The Fils, like The pears – work from which it is taken The Father – is part of a theatrical trilogy, which also includes the opera La Mère and who knows if we will also see transposed on the big screen. The news, however, is that we already have the first news on the cast of the next film by Florian Zeller. Indeed, Hugh Jackman And Laura Dern, according to Deadline, will be among the protagonists of The Son. Hugh Jackman will play Pierre, Nicholas ‘father, while Laura Dern will play Anne, Nicholas’ mother. The project is still far from starting shooting, but you can already mark it among the films that must be seen.

Thomas Vinterberg working on a new series: Families Like Ours

After the success of Another round, the Danish director Thomas Vinterberg he gets back to work. According to Variety, in fact, it seems that Vinterberg is working on a series for the Danish channel TV2 entitled Families Like Ours. The story takes place after a terrible flood that will force Denmark to evacuate its citizens who will have to rebuild their lives in other parts of the world and will tell about the different destinies that different families face.

Thomas Vinterberg he will be the author and director of the series. Of Families Like Ours the producer spoke Sisse Garum Jørgensen: “It will be a series that will explore those things in life that you cannot control. Thomas had the idea long before the pandemic, but it ties in perfectly with what we are experiencing today.“After the realization of what we have defined as”an authentic and enthralling work … a real celebration of life, pure and without rhetoric”We are curious to see what result it will achieve Thomas Vinterberg with Families Like Ours.

Lisa Cholodenko will direct Elle Fanning on the Hulu series The Girl from Plainville

It seems that Hulu has chosen to bet on Lisa Cholodenko to open her new crime series with Elle Fanning as the protagonist and to report the news is Deadline. The Girl from Plainville, the crime drama that has been in the works for more than a year, has finally found direction in at least its first two episodes. The Girl from Plainville tells the story of a girl, played by Elle Fanning, accused of inducing her boyfriend to commit suicide.

Lisa Cholodenko she is known for directing The boys are fine and the miniseries Unbelievable. Jobs, on the other hand, should start working on The Girl from Plainville by the end of this year that would mean seeing the series on the small screen in 2022 and it will be the first time that Lisa Cholodenko will work together with Elle Fanning.

Jacob Tremblay joins the cast of the reboot of The Toxic Avenger with Peter Dinklage

How many of you remember The Toxic Avenger? It is a low budget film from 1984, which has become a real cult object for that not so small circle of nostalgic victims of the 80s. Directed by Micheal Herz and Lloyd Kaufman, The Toxic Avenger tells the story of a little boy who, running away from a group of bullies, ends up in a container of toxic waste that will deform him, but will also give him super powers that he will use for the good of his city: Tromaville.

Legendary, which owns the rights to the film, has decided to resume the story of the toxic avenger to relaunch it to today’s audiences as well. Macon Blair, director of this reboot, which he has already chosen Peter Dinklage, adds to his cast Jacob Tremblay known for his roles in Wonder, My life with John F. Donovan And Doctor Sleep. Beyond the fact that this is the umpteenth gimmick to tease the nostalgic victims of the 80s, the presence of two actors of the caliber of Dinklage And Tremblay we are very curious, but there is still no news on a possible release date.

Lisey’s story, the first images of the Apple TV + series on the Stephen King novel

Only a month and a half to go before the debut of the new series based on the novel by Stephen King, Lisey’s story and here are the first images. On June 4, in fact, Apple TV will launch the series of Pablo Larraín which sees the protagonist Julianne Moore. For those unfamiliar with the novel, Lisey’s story tells the story of Lisey Landon, a woman who will have to face the memories of her husband, of his marriage and his death, after two years of being unable to remember.

The cast of the series Pablo Larraín it is nothing short of exceptional. In addition to Julienne Moore we find Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones And Sung Kang. As we’ve been telling you for weeks, Apple TV + has decided to compete with the other big giants and is doing it with ads on ads. This, on the other hand, is one of the first publications that will try to compete. With Cherry of the Russo brothers with Tom Holland, it didn’t go great despite expectations, but what will happen with Lisey’s story?

Natalie Portman joins the cast of The days of abandonment, the HBO film based on the novel by Elena Ferrante

The international success of Elena Ferrante, especially in the United States, it is boundless. Beyond the question of the author’s identity, the novels, overseas, are considered true masterpieces and it was only a matter of time before Hollywood came to understand their potential. HBO and Rai opened the dance with the series de The brilliant friend, Netflix followed with the announcement of a series based on the novel The lying life of adults. Now it is again HBO to come forward, this time with a film based on one of Ferrante’s first novels: The days of abandonment.

The film will be directed Maggie Betts, while the star will be Natalie Portman, which returns to the big screen after a period of relative calm. In fact, since 2019, his only appearances have been for Lucy in the Sky and the cameo in the latest movie by Avengers. Sure, we don’t forget to Thor: Love and Thunder, but The days of abandonment promises to bring one of the most important actresses of the Hollywood scene back to center stage and we are curious to see what the result will be.