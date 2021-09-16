Hugh Jackman and the tap tests that make Ryan Reynolds exalt (VIDEO)

Hugh Jackman shared a video of his recent rehearsals for a new Broadway musical, which was so good that even his “rival” Ryan Reynolds was excited.

We know that Hugh Jackman he loves sharing his news with his followers and, in these days, he has published a video of his tap tests for a new Broadway musical, where he shows his dancing prowess which is also appreciated by his friend and rival Ryan Reynolds.

In this new video we see Hugh Jackman rehearsing for his upcoming return to Broadway as a star in the musical The Music Man. After The Greatest Showman, the actor has amply shown his skills in such productions and the video thrilled fans, one in particular. Ryan Reynolds, in fact, his great friend and companion of teasing, commented by complimenting the star, not being able to do without: “As much as I don’t want to love this content … It’s crazy. Can’t wait to see The Music Man”

On this occasion, Ryan Reynolds avoided the usual teasing, to pay big compliments to Hugh Jackman who, effectively, once again proves that he has not only acting skills but also dancing and singing skills. So for now their social “feud” is on standby, but we are sure that soon they will be back to make their fans laugh.

As for the new production in which Hugh Jackman will take part, The Musica Man ran into an obstacle in April, as announced by the actor himself. The company, in fact, was to be rebuilt after producer Scott Rudin retired due to allegations of mistreatment of the team. Now that the situation has settled, the $ 17 million production is expected to begin at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater in December, then officially debuting in February next year.