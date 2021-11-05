Hugh Jackman and the training for Wolverine | Cinema

In the past few hourshe resurrected past memories on his Instagram profile by sharing a shot in which we see his hard training to be able to interpretin the X-Men movies, or so it seems.

You can see the shot below:

In recent weeks we have proposed an excerpt from The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a special volume published by Abrams Books all about the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a statement by Kevin Feige about the actor’s Wolverine:

Kevin Feige explains:

Who cares if he’s that tall? He fully embodies the spirit of Wolverine and that’s the biggest lesson I’ve learned from that experience. There doesn’t have to be a perfect fit to what we see in the comics. Adherence must exist with the spirit of the character.

Below is the synopsis of the first X-Men movie:

The X-Men are mutant individuals endowed with a particular gene that allows each of them to have a special power, but inevitably condemns them to isolation in a world that considers them different. Some are in the service of good under the guidance of Professor Xavier, while others are in the service of the evil Magneto who has declared war on the world.

What do you think of this shot from the actor’s past? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: Hugh Jackman / Instagram