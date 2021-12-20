Hugh Jackman and wife, the Hollywood golden couple dance together

Hugh Jackman is not only Hollywood’s most self-deprecating star, but arguably the most romantic as well. That the former Wolverine in the saga of X-Men had a heart of gold is well known, given the humanitarian and philanthropic commitment. If there is a good cause then he marries her immediately and if there is to launch social messages he is always in the front row (his photos with biceps exposed during the anti-covid vaccines are now proverbial on social networks and loved by 30 million and a half of followers on Instagram).

But the only thing he’s really proud of, beyond awards and iconic roles, is love. He repeated it several times also a Vanity Fair in the interview in Berlin: the 53-year-old Australian he considers himself blessed by heaven for his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 13 years older, married in 1996 when he was in his infancy and she was already a soap opera star. Together they have adopted two children (Oscar and Ava) and have overcome many difficulties including various skin cancers and now they continue to coo like lovebirds online as well.

The latest video posted by the actor a few hours ago has already earned millions of views because he enjoys doing dance rehearsals with his wife in front of the Christmas tree already overflowing with gifts in front of a French door overlooking the ocean. The opportunity is The Music Man on Broadway (we start with some previews on December 20 to officially debut on February 20 at the Winter Garden Theater in New York), for which he has been practicing for weeks: in twelve seconds the interpreter of The greatest showman goes wild on the mash up of All I want for Christmas is you by Mariah Carey and Crank That by Soulja Boy. The bittersweet note of the message concerns the loss of his father last September, who had seen him in high school in 1984 performing in the very same musical but who will never be able to see him on stage live as he would have liked. Alongside him in the show is Sutton Foster (star of Younger, the series from Sex and the City creator Darren Star).

The duo ballet with his wife collected in a few minutes two and a half million views and a few amused comment from colleagues, including that of Jamie-Lee Curtis who said she could not get her husband to dance even at the wedding reception.

The actor will play Enzo Ferrari in the biopic of the same name and also has three other films in the pipeline, the action The good spy, The son with Anthony Hopkins (where he plays Vanessa Kirby’s husband) and finally Apostle Paul, who sees him in the role of Saint Paul.

In fact, however, her most inspired phrases always and only concern Deb: for the wedding anniversary last April she posted one of the most emotionally impactful statements ever. “Being married to Deb – he wrote – is as natural as breathing. Almost from our first meeting … I knew that our destinies would be to be together. In our 25 years together our love has only gotten stronger. The most exciting laughter, fun and adventures and even more the moments when we have learned something. I will always be grateful to share our love, our lives and our family together. We have just started. Deb, I love you with all my heart. ‘