News

Hugh Jackman and wishes to Ryan Reynolds | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

October 23 Ryan Reynolds he turned 45, and obviously his great friend / foe Hugh Jackman couldn’t help but wish him a special greeting.

The former Wolverine used Instagram making a video (later also reloaded on Twitter) in which we see the actor engaged in a photo shoot. The crew members congratulated Reynolds, and finally comes Jackman’s funny wish.

You can see the video in the post below:

We recently saw Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, and will soon be in the Netflix action comedy Red Notice. Here is all the information about the project:

The feature film will be available on the streaming platform from 12 November.

Loading...
Advertisements

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How do I sell your family), follows an Interpol agent who sets out in search of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Producers on the project include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

For the streaming giant this is a considerable production effort: Deadline suggested a budget of at least last year 130 million dollars, although it is not clear whether in the meantime the figure has been retouched up or down.

What do you think? As always, tell us yours below!

SOURCE: Hugh Jackman


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

818
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
667
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
649
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
578
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
543
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
437
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
426
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
359
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
332
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
300
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top