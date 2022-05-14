Hugh Jackman answered if there will be a sequel to The Greatest Showman

The actor who gave life to PT Barnum referred to the possibility of returning to the set with Zac Efron and Zendaya. What are the chances of a second part?

In 2018, after the phenomenon of La La Land with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, a new musical bet generated expectations and did not disappoint: The Greatest Showman. With Hugh Jackman in the title role, the film was inspired by the true story of the founder of a circus, to later be recognized at the Golden Globes and the Oscar awards. Although it worked perfectly: Is it worth returning with a sequel? His protagonist responds.

Directed by Michael Gracey and written by Michael Arndt, Jenny Bicks and Bill Condonthe film told part of the life of Phineas TaylorBarnum, the artist behind Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. With original songs, he presented the story of this visionary who started from scratch to create “the biggest show in the world”. Available in Disney+it is a celebration of your imagination that captivates audiences around the world.

Biography, combined with fiction and music, were the keys for this film to become a success among musical lovers. Thats not all! Also, he opted for a cast full of figures. In addition to Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Paul Sparks, Diahann Carroll and Michelle Williams They excelled in supporting roles. In this way, it is easy to think of a sequel that brings them back together and shows a little more of life in the circus.

In this sense, recently Michelle Williams – who has just announced the pregnancy of her third child – referred to the interest in continuing to develop this story. And People was quick to ask Hugh Jackman what he thinks about a possible return to this movie that could become a franchise. “Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you’ll know that I am totally against sequels in all their forms. No more than nine movies!”, he said jokingly.

Is that the actor played Wolverines in the film X Men from Marvel for the year 2000. And until 2017, with Logan, continued to give life to the character in different productions. After sympathizing with the idea, she assured: “I am always open. If you have a good idea for The Greatest Showman 2… Yes, I’m open!”. With the cast expressing their desire to return to the set, the chances that the sequel will be a reality are increasing.