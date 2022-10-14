Hugh Jackman arrives in Venice with ‘The Son’

The Son is Zeller’s second work after his acclaimed The father (2020), but his new job is a long way from his behind-the-scenes debut, published by the portalpulsaslp.com.mx

This Wednesday the actor Hugh Jackman arrived in Venice to present the film The son, by director Florian Zeller, in which he addresses mental health problems, according to the actor a crisis that affects everyone and to which no one is immune, said the Australian actor.

“In this film, all the characters love a lot, but it is not enough,” said Jackman at the press presentation of a film that competes for the Golden Lion of Venice.

Jackman plays in “The Son” Peter , a successful professional, divorced and newly fathered by a woman much younger (Vanessa Kirby) than his first wife (Laura Dern). His eldest son from his first marriage, Nicholas (Zen McGrath), is going through a severe depression at the age of 17 that no one knows how to deal with.

History shows that “to raise a child we need more than a mother and a father, we need friends, support, family, teachers, community… people to help along the way.”

The film is, as was “The Father”, an adaptation of one of Zeller’s plays, which Hugh Jackman read and was very moved by the text, so much so that he sent an email to the now director to show his interest in play Peter in the movies.

“When I read ‘The Son’ I felt like a fire that swept through me, a compulsion, it’s a scary feeling, realizing that this role is perfect for you at this point in your life, that you should play it. And the scariest thing was not getting it, “said the actor.

Zeller and Jackman met in a zoom videoconference -it was the early days of covid- and after 8 minutes, the director offered him the role because he loved the actor’s strong connection to the story and his honesty.

A story that in the play takes place in France but that Zeller wanted to make more universal and, with that idea, the first city he thought of was New York, a place where you can meet people from all over.

Anthony Hopkins also appears in the film, in a single scene, as Peter’s father. “I was incredibly excited to work with Anthony,” something he had wanted for years, Jackman said.