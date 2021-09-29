“Hugh Jackman as 007? He will have to pass over my corpse”

There are many rumors concerning the future of the role of 007 ma Daniel Craig recently stated that he does not want Hugh Jackman as his successor, in an interview done to promote the latest film. This short and ironic video was in fact retweeted by the Australian actor himself, thus denying the rumor that was circulating.

After the recent rumors about a female Bond, and the actor’s response to it, Daniel Craig expressed his thoughts on Jackman as a replacement, in that it was a very quick and ironic joke. At the idea of ​​seeing the actor who played Wolverine as the famous secret agent, the actor replied that he will be. “Over my corpseIn a very joking way.

Other voices, which we have talked about extensively in this article, speak Harry Styles as the new secret agent, as Daniel Craig himself has confirmed that this will be his last role. The new film, which will be released in theaters tomorrow, will be 007’s 25th adventure and the last for the British actor.

From what has been confirmed, this will be the last time for Daniel Craig and many rumors immediately spread about a possible successor, also assuming a total change of sex, with a female Bond. At the moment, the producers have not made any statements, especially after the acquisition of MGM, which owns the rights to the films, by Amazon.

At the moment, the sales giant has not disclosed possible plans for the future of the agent on Her Majesty’s Secret Service. thus leaving the imagination open to the next interpreter, which has not yet been fully disclosed. No Time to Die will be released in cinemas tomorrow 30 September and will be the 25th transposition of the adventures created by the writer Ian Fleming.

After this ironic joke by Daniel Craig about Hugh Jackman as the new interpreter of 007, we just have to wait for official news, which will surely come after the release of the film.