Hugh Jackman: biography, age, height, Wolverine, wife, tumor and Instagram

For everyone he is the face of Wolverine in the saga of X-Men, but Hugh Jackman he is a talented, brilliant and multifaceted actor who has collected an enviable experience. Let’s find out everything there is to know!

The career of Hugh Jackman it is full of different roles and masterful interpretations that are worth knowing to fully understand every facet.

From Australia to America to Europe, in fact, the actor has conquered the most demanding public and the most ferocious critics.

We just have to find out everything there is to know about Hugh Jackman and why he has become such a popular and successful actor around the world.

Biography

Where and when Hugh Jackman was born? He was born in Sydney on 12 October 1968 and grew up there with his parents, until their separation led him to live with his father and uncles.

After graduating, he enrolled at the University of Technology in Sydney to study journalism and in the meantime he also dedicated himself to singing.

Career

The Australian actor’s career begins with theater when he plays Gaston in the Australian reinterpretation of the musical Beauty and the Beast.

Start participating in various television series, such as Law of the Land in 1994, Corelli And Blue Heelers in 1995 and The McGregor saga in 1996, but it is the role of Joe Gills in the Australian edition of Sunset Boulevard from Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1996 to give him great popularity at home. However, it remains unknown abroad.

For this reason the actor makes his London debut with the character of Curly in Oklahoma at the West End Theater in 1998. He then appears in the television movie In the mind of the killer.

The real turning point comes when Bryan Singer he chooses him to play the mutant Wolverine in his film X-Men in 2000, after the refusal of Russell Crowe.

Since then Hugh Jackman he becomes a face known to the general public and an actor much appreciated by critics.

The actor has worked on many other projects for the cinema: Kate & Leopold, Someone like You And Codex: Swordfish in 2001; X-Men 2 in 2003; Van Helsing in 2004; Stories of Lost Souls in 2005; X-Men – Final conflict, Scoop, The Fountain – The tree of life And The Prestige in 2006; Sex List – Homicide to three And Australia in 2008; X-Men Origins – Wolverine in 2009; The secret fan, Butter And Real Steel in 2011; Les Misérables in 2012; Comic Movie, Wolverine – The immortal And Prisoners in 2013; X-Men – Days of a past future in 2014; Humandroid And Pan – Journey to Neverland in 2015; Eddie the Eagle – The courage of madness in 2016; Logan – The Wolverine And The Greatest Showman in 2017; The Front Runner – The vice of power in 2018; Bad Education in 2019; Fragments from the past – Reminiscence in 2021.

Despite the success in the cinema, the actor did not abandon his great love for the theater, treading the stage of various works: Carousel of 2002; The Boy from Oz from 2003 to 2004; Boy From Oz – Arena Spectacular of 2006; A Steady Rain of 2009; Hugh Jackman, in Performance, Hugh Jackman, in Concert And Hugh Jackman, Back On Broadway of 2011; The River of 2014; Broadway To Oz of 2015; Hugh Jackman The Show of 2019; The Music Man of 2021.

Discography

When I was a boy Hugh Jackman he has always shown a predilection for singing and this made it easy for him to devote himself to making some records.

His discography consists of Beauty and the Beast – Australian Cast of 1995; Oklahoma! – 1998 London Cast of 1998; The Boy from Oz (Original Broadway Cast) of 2003; Broadway’s Greatest Gifts: Carols for a Cure Volume V of 2004; The Greatest Showman – cast soundtrack of 2017.

Voice actor and producer

Hugh Jackman he is an artist at 360 degrees and, in addition to acting, he has also dedicated himself to dubbing and production.

He dubbed the animated short film Van Helsing – The London mission in 2004; the videogame X-Men: The Official Game and animated films Down the tube And Happy Feet in 2006; the videogame X-Men Origins – Wolverine in 2009; the animated film Rise of the Guardians in 2012; the animated film Mister Link in 2019.

Throughout his career he has produced television series An Aussie Goes Barmy of 2006, Long live Laughlin of 2007, An Aussie Goes Bolly of 2008 and An Aussie Goes Calypso of 2009; the documentary Louder Together of 2017; movies Sex List – Murder to three And X-Men: the origins – Wolverine.

Honors and awards

The actor’s career is studded with many accolades and awards, which has made him one of the best known performers in the world.

He received a Best Actor nomination for Les Misérables ai Oscar of 2013 and a nomination for Best Actor for Les Misérables to the BAFTA again in 2013.

To the Golden Globe was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for Comedy or Music Kate & Leopold 2002, Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for Les Misérables in 2013 and Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for The Greatest Showman in 2018.

Received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program – 58th Ceremony of Tony Awards in 2005; an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program – 59th Ceremony of Tony Awards in 2006; an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Special Class Programs – Oscar awards in 2009; a nomination for Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for Bad Education in 2020.

And still he received a Saturn Award for Best Actor for X-Men in 2001; a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical per The Boy from Oz in 2004; a Tony Award Best Actor in a Musical for The Boy from Oz in 2004; a Tony Award Special Award for Extraordinary Contribution to the Theater Community in 2012.

In 2008 he obtained a Teen Choice Award for Choice Actor in an Action Adventure for X-Men the origins – Wolverine it’s a AFI Award Readers’ Choice.

He has collected a People’s Choice Awards Favorite Action Star for X-Men the origins – Wolverine in 2010 and a People’s Awards Favorite Action Star for Real Steel in 2011.

In 2011 he received a Scream Award Best Cameo for X-Men – The Beginning and a nomination Critics’Choice Award to Best Actor Les Misérables and a nomination Critics’Choice Award to the Best Song Les Misérables.

To these are added a nomination Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Film Actor for Les Misérables and an application Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Film Cast for Les Misérables in 2013.

In 2015 he received a nomination Kids’ Choice Awards to Favorite Movie Actor and a nomination Kids’ Choice Awards to Favorite Action Actor for X-Men – Days of a future past.

Private life

The actor has been married for more than 20 years. Who is Hugh Jackman’s wife? He met Deborra-Lee Furness on the set of the TV series Corelli in 1995 and the two got married the following year.

The overwhelming and deep love was not even affected by the difficulty of having natural children: the couple adopted Oscar Maximilian in 2000 and Ava Eliot in 2005.

Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness they are as close and in love as when they first met, despite the malicious gossip about the age difference (his wife is 13 years older than him).

Skin cancer

The actor has never given weight to what he considered a simple mole but, thanks to his wife who forced him to be examined, he discovered that he had skin cancer.

In 2013 Hugh Jackman had a tumor of the skin (basal cell carcinoma) and has since continued to undergo a series of surgeries for the removal of various carcinomas.

Height and physique

Hugh Jackman has a’height extra-large compared to most of his colleagues: the actor is 188 centimeters tall.

In the years Hugh Jackman sported a physicist dry and sculpted, thanks to the diet and training made to be able to play Wolverine at its best. For this he also got help from The Rock.

Instagram

Hugh Jackman has a profile Instagram particularly active followed by millions and millions of people around the world.

Among the photos posted by the actor most appreciated by followers are those that see him engaged on various sets, those that immortalize him with his affections and those that portray him in his moments of leisure.