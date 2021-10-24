Hugh Jackman: birthday wishes to Ryan Reynolds are all a laugh (VIDEO)

Hugh Jackman is the protagonist of a video hilarious, shot on the occasion of the birthday from Ryan Reynolds. The clip shows the Australian actor paying people to make the “effort” to congratulate the Deadpool star.

Yesterday, Saturday 23 October, Ryan Reynolds blew out 45 candles and several celebrities, along with many ordinary people, took advantage of the social channels to wish the naturalized American actor, one of the funniest and most loved on the international cinema scene. As expected, many were waiting for a “signal” from Hugh Jackman, the enemy-friend number one to the Free Guy star: for years now, the two have been the protagonists of hilarious curtains, in which they pretend to hate each other.

This time, to better celebrate Reynolds, the Wolverine performer shared a video in which members of his crew give, one after the other, the best birthday wishes to Ryan Reynolds. In the end, the camera focuses on Jackman who, after a moment’s hesitation, finds the strength to say “Happy birthday, Ryan“. The clip continues with Jackman paying the crew members he promised money if they congratulated Reynolds.”It’s not easy…“Jackman jokes.”Happy birthday, Ryan. Here, we did it! How many people have we involved? People say I don’t like you, but it was 15 people!“.

Ryan Reynolds will soon return to the screen as the protagonist of Red Notice, a film that sees him starring opposite Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. In recent days, Netflix has released the new trailer for the film, out on November 12 on the streaming platform. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the feature tells the story of an FBI profiler (Johnson) who collaborates with a great famous thief (Reynolds) to catch the most wanted art thief in the world (Gadot).