Hugh Jackman celebrates Valentine’s Day in the company of his dogs (PHOTO)

Hugh Jackman celebrated Saint Valentine sharing an adorable photo of himself in the company of his dogs. The image has been a great success on social media, collecting numerous likes and affectionate comments addressed to the Australian actor, including the one written by the official Deadpool account.

This week in mid-February opened with the party of lovers, during which social networks were filled with photos full of love, kisses and promises. Then there are those who, like Hugh Jackman, have chosen to wish a happy Valentine’s Day to his followers by immortalizing themselves with his adorable dogs. In the photo in question the Wolverine actor is seen strolling through the snowy streets of New York, wearing a winter coat and a hat and showing off a huge smile, while keeping his four-legged friends on a leash, also adequately covered with some adorable colorful coats. “Happy Saint Valentine’s!“wrote Jackman in the post published on Twitter at around 7 am. Sentimentally, the actor has been married to Deborra-Lee Furness since 1996.

To all who loved Jackman as Wolverine, we remind you that Patrick Stewart, his co-star in the X-Men films, made a surprise cameo in the new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although only part of Stewart’s body could be seen in the trailer, fans still recognized his voice as he spoke to the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch. In 2020, Stewart revealed that he had had long conversations with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about his possible return as Professor Charles Xavier.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see several performers return in addition to Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, such as Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams, but will also introduce us to new faces such as Xochtil Gomez aka America Chavez. And if there will also be other surprise cameos, as the rumors and leaks of recent months seem to suggest, we will only find out at the cinema next May.