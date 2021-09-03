Hugh Jackman | Cinema – BadTaste.it

arrived in theaters in 2017.

Just recently, in fact, a TikTok user called @CharlieMooseMedia shared a video on the social network in which he shows his elderly grandfather suffering from vascular dementia while watching the movie with Jackman in an open-air cinema.

The thing also came to the attention of the actor who commented on the video on social media: “Your grandfather made me smile. Please embrace him for my part ”.

This is the synopsis: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is an intense and original musical that talks about the birth of the entertainment business, but above all celebrates the sense of wonder that each of us feels when dreams come true. Inspired by the imagery and ambitious projects of PT Barnum, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN tells the story of a visionary who from nothing created a hypnotic show destined to become a worldwide success. THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is directed by first-time film director Michael Gracey, with music by Oscar winners Benji Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land), and starring Oscar-nominated actor Hugh Jackman . Written by Jenny Bricks and Bill Condon and directed by Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman was released on December 25, 2017 in the US and Italy. SOURCE: High Jackman / Twitter



