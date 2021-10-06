Hugh Jackman comments on accusations against producer Scott Rudin: “I respect and support the victims”

Hugh Jackman will be the protagonist of the revival of The Music Man, show that was supposed to be produced by Scott Rudin and the Australian star has now commented on the allegations addressed to the producer with a statement in which he supports the victims.

Journalist Michael Paulson has in fact shared a statement from the actor on Twitter in which he declares: “I mean how much respect and admiration you feel for the people who have talked about their experience working with Scott Rudin“.

Hugh Jackman then added: “It takes enormous courage and strength to react and speak your truth. This sparked a conversation that should have started long ago, not just on Broadway and in the entertainment industry, but in every workplace. The most important voice we had to hear was that of Scott Rudin and now he has released his statements and has given up the production of The Music Man. I hope and pray that this is a path of healing for all the victims and for the community“.

The actor also assured: “We are rebuilding the Music Man team and we hope to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures everyone is considered, listened to and respected for their worth. This is something that is, and always has been, really important to me“.

Scott Rudin recently responded to a lengthy article in which his violent and disrespectful behavior towards employees was revealed by declaring that he was deeply sorry for the pain caused by his behavior, thus deciding to forgo any active participation in Broadway productions in which he was involved.