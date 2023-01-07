X-Men: Hugh Jackman Confirms Bryan Singer’s Inappropriate Behavior

Two decades have passed since we first saw Hugh Jackman as Logan, aka Wolverine, in Bryan Singer’s X-Men (81%). Since then, multiple accusations against the director have come to light, accompanied by others from actors who worked with him because of his involvement in Marvel’s mutant franchise. The Australian is the latest to confirm that he was inappropriate.

In interview with Guardianactor Hugh Jackman admitted that he witnessed the inappropriate behavior of the director Bryan Singer since X Men, the first installment of the franchise. Although he didn’t go into details, he says he’s glad that this kind of situation can no longer happen and that at the time he was baffled that everything was normalized, particularly since it was his first film in Hollywood and outside of his native Australia:

This was my first film in the United States, you have to understand. Everything was new to me. It’s fair to say there are certain stories, you know. I think there are ways of being on set that wouldn’t happen now. And I think things have changed for the better. There is less tolerance for disrespect, marginalization, bullying, and oppressive behavior. There is zero tolerance and people already talk, which I think is great.

Singer has been sued three times for sexual abuse of minors between 1997 and 2017, although all those accusations were later dropped or found out of court. More recently, in 2019, a report from the newspaper The Atlantic compiled four testimonies from different men who claim to have been victims of the same crime at the hands of the director. He denies all the accusations and since 2017 he has had a low profile.

The cases against him resurfaced thanks to the #MeToo movement, which, following a New York Times report, which has been dramatized in Ella dijo (89%), a premiere that hits theaters this week, brought the drop in producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually harassing around eighty women. And who was ultimately sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Regarding the treatment of his actors, Halle Berry has confirmed that she had many discussions with him during the filming of X-Men: Days of Future Past (91%) and more recently, just a few weeks ago, Jennifer Lawrence said that she had never seen worse tantrums on a set than when she worked with him for the same franchise. Jackman is simply one more that confirms the sayings about Singer’s abusive character.

Singer is not currently linked to any project. For their part, the X-Men are on their way to receiving a reboot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not before bringing Jackman himself back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 and possibly for Avengers: Secret Wars. The first of those films will be released in 2024 and there are still no details about the plot, although it will start shooting very soon.

