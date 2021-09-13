Hugh Jackman, dad died. The actor’s pain: “He was extraordinary, now he’s at peace with God”

Died Christopher John Jackman, dad of Hugh Jackman. The actor announced it with a post on Twitter a few hours ago, on the day in which Father’s Day is celebrated in Australia. “He taught me everything. It was extraordinary»Wrote the Hollywood star giving the news to all his followers.

The Australian interpreter, who will turn 53 next month, returned home last June, perhaps to look after his father. “Today in the early hours of Father’s Day, my father, in peace, died», So the actor with a post attached to which he also uploaded a photo of him. He was 84 years old.

The announcement

«I am deeply sad, but also full of gratitude and love. My father was, in a word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray because he is now at peace with God“. This is the caption published together with the photo of Mr. Christopher John Jackman.

In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God. pic.twitter.com/owdQuXnv6N – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 6, 2021

The life of Hugh Jackman

The Hollywood star grew up alongside her two brothers, Ian and Ralph, with her father alone, in Sydney, Australia. Hugh Jackman was only eight years old when his mother Grace abandoned them to return to live in his country of origin, England, in the late 1970s. father.

After their parents split, Hugh’s sisters Zoe and Sonya decided to move in with the actor’s mom, Grace, in Great Britain. Instead, Hugh and his brothers, Ian and Ralph, stayed in Sydney with their father. “It was traumatic“, said the actor, recalling his difficult childhood. “I thought she would probably be back. But this desire of mine dragged on to infinity. For years I have only seen my mother once a yearHe continued. “At the age of 12 or 13 I realized my mother would never come backHe concluded.

The relationship with the father

“My father is my rock. It is from him that I learned all about loyalty, trustworthiness, being present day after day, whatever happens», So Hugh Jackman told in 2012 during an interview talking about his father, underlining the values ​​that his father passed on to him. “Every evening my father prayed for my mother to come back », he continued.

Reconciliation with the mother

Logan’s interpreter told Australian Women’s Weekly that he was traumatized and ashamed for years after his mother left. Over time he realized that when he left he was struggling with postnatal depression without an adequate support system. “It was difficult at the time“he continued. “One of the main things I remember is that horrible feeling that people were talking about you and looking at you because it was weird that your mother was goneHe continued again.

Years later Hugh talked to his mother about why she had decided to leave and realized that she too had suffered, and that as a child she could not understand. “Then there is the fact that she has given birth to five children and that she was an immigrant from England. My father, too, was at work all day», Hugh Jackman went on to tell The Sun in October 2011, explaining the rapprochement with his mother. “At some point in life you have to stop blaming other people for how you feel or for the misfortunes in your life.“he continued.

For the father’s day 2018, the star shared a touching Instagram post with him. “Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me to respect everyone“, he wrote.

«He educated me and taught me to always be guided by my passions. It taught me to never stop growing and learning“, Hugh added. “It taught me to work hard and to realize that preparation is the basis for success. I love you dad!», So ended the post.