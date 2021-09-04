Hugh Jackman disappoints fans: “I won’t be Wolverine anymore”

Will Hugh Jackman be Wolverine again? The actor’s response is a blow to X-Men fans

We know, the Marvel Cinematic Universe world is always full of surprises, recently the introduction of the Multiverse, or the existence of multiple parallel universes has made fans dream, who have already begun to imagine infinite possible scenarios, with the return of characters they thought they no longer saw, for example Loki. The beloved mutant, Wolverine interpreted by Hugh Jackman is at the top of the list of characters most audiences would like to see in the MCU. Recently the Australian actor shared on his official Instagram profile first a fan-art signed by BossLogic, a famous artist who has also worked with Marvel, and then a photo of him together with Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios. Two photos that raised expectations, however, the actor seems to have completely denied the rumors in a new interview.

Jackman was a guest on Jake Hamilton’s show, Jake’s Takes, to discuss his new film, Reminiscence – Fragments from the past, out in Italy on August 26, 2021. Hamilton obviously being aware of the Multiverse speculation, asked Jackman if there will be a future with Wolverine, but he got an answer that will break the hearts of a lot of fans:

I am hearing it for the first time from you [del Multiverso Marvel] and in my inbox I have nothing from Kevin Feige so any idea I may have probably isn’t among the options.

Hugh Jackman also often has words full of nostalgia for his character who accompanied him for sixteen years:

Let’s face it, before we started Logan we had an idea of ​​what it was going to be. We knew, more or less, what it would become. And I think it’s over. Knowing that it was going to be my last “season” helped me a lot and I gave it my all. It’s a character that I carry in my heart, but I know it’s over. Tell whoever you want. Please tell Ryan [Reynolds], because he never believes me, he thinks I’m joking, please.

Even if Jackman will not return to the Marvel world, we can console ourselves by reviewing the whole series again!