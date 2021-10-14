News

Hugh Jackman, family walk in the snow at the Super Bowl: video

Through its social channels, Hugh Jackman revealed who he cheered on Super Bowl night for. He did it while taking a simple walk in the snow on the streets of New York with his wife at his side and in the company of his dogs. The actor had to admit his preference at the most followed sporting event.

Accompanied by his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and his two dogs, Dali and Allegra, in a decidedly post-Christmas atmosphere, Hugh Jackman said he cheers on Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the game for two reasons: first he thinks that Tom Brady is a national hero, and a gentleman like the actor himself; second, because he considers the Bucs the underdogs.

There’s the Super Bowl and it’s snowing. For the record, I will cheer for the Bucs. Let’s face it, I’m an old man, I’m 52 years old. Go Tom Brady! You do it for old people like me. I love it. Sorry, Patrick [Mahomes II], because I love you too. Can’t wait to watch the game. And the other reason is because I consider the Bucs to be the underdogs and we Australians love the underdogs“.

Jackman will be happy with how things have turned out, since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the winners of the Super Bowl LV (55th edition of the sporting event).

In the past few hours, Logan’s interpreter appeared on his official Instagram page to share some training tips via a video. While earlier he had recorded a video where he showed the snow falling particularly abundant in New York and where he urged people to be careful and be careful when going out of the house.

After his acclaimed performance in Bad Education, we’ll see Jackman again in Reminiscence, directorial debut of Lisa Joy (co-creator of Westworld).

