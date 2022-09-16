Hugh Jackman fights for role in ‘The Son’

Anyone would think that Hugh Jackman is showered with job offers and that he is already guaranteed any role he wantsBut nothing further from reality.

To give life to the main character of “The Son” (“The Son”), the second part of Florian Zeller’s trilogy that began with “The Father”, the actor had to raise his hand. “Of course I have opportunities, and many offers, but it doesn’t always happen that I get the role I want or do everything I want. And with this movie it was the other way around.

Florian is too humble to discuss his other options. When I saw ´El Padre´ I was fascinated by the story and the interpretations, and then I found out there were plans to make a movie based on the play. I had no idea there was a play and I was able to get the full plot. I read it, I was fascinated and I wondered why? My subconscious told me that I wanted the role. I got Florian’s email with two friends and I sent him an email telling him that he would sign me up if he still didn’t decide on the main actor, ”Jackman said in an interview.

“The Son” received mixed reviews after its functions to critics and audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), after the expectation it caused due to the fact that its predecessor won the Oscar and the BAFTA for Zeller as Best Adapted Screenplay, in addition to the statuette for Anthony Hopkins as Best Actor. “It was very curious because, after the mail, Florian wanted us to meet. It was a very nice meeting. He didn’t tell me at the time that he already had the role. She waited. Neither of us wanted to seem desperate, but we did love each other,” the “Wolverine” actor said.

In the story presented in Canada, Peter (Jackman) lives the euphoria of marriage that has just received a baby, with Beth (Vanessa Kirby) as his partner. But his apparent tranquility is overshadowed by the arrival of his first child, Nicholas (Zen McGrath), whom he had with his first partner, Kate (Laura Dern). As the teenager suffers from severe depression, which manifests with crying and isolation, the couple has no choice but to deal with him since his mother has no idea how to put her relationship with him in order.. “I think it is very important that mental health be discussed from the perspective of a father and how he sees it with his son. The treatment was what attracted me, we are in a time where mental health should be paramount for everyone, “said Jack.